Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com
Friends of Dewey Park Begin Fundraiser for Upgrades
Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.
Thousands Gather In Downtown Tulsa For Annual Christmas Parade
It takes an army of people to pull off Tulsa's Christmas parade every year. People like Wayne McCoy are one of the people who make it happen. For 96 years, thousands have lined the streets of Downtown Tulsa for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Employees of American Waste Control help put...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Advent Musical Moments Features Bartlesville High School String Ensemble
This is the third week of Advent and the First Presbyterian Church's ADVENT MUSICAL MOMENTS will feature the Bartlesville High School String Ensemble as this week's performing guests on Wednesday, December 14 from 12:15-12:45 pm. This group has a long history of providing high quality musical entertainment to the community and has often been recognized with state-wide awards.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Angel Tree Gets Help From Angels at Phillips 66
Monday, December 12 was the last day to turn in Angel Tree gifts to the Salvation Army and when Bartlesville Radio visited the gymnasium of the organization it was a controlled mess of black bags, tables of donated toys and health or clothing items, and a beehive of activity with blue-shirted volunteers working diligently to pack family bags for distribution this coming Saturday.
Annual Christmas Parade Happening In Downtown Tulsa Saturday Morning
The annual Tulsa Christmas parade is kicking off Saturday morning in Downtown Tulsa. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Detroit. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast as people gather for the annual holiday event.
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation, Tulsa County officials celebrate completion of $2.1M bridge project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders joined Tulsa County officials to cut the ribbon on a $2.1 million bridge replacement project this week in Collinsville. The Cherokee Nation secured $1 million in Tribal Transportation Bridge Program funding for the joint project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Tulsa County to replace the Horsepen Creek Bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bell Ringers Urgently Needed by Salvation Army
The red buckets and joyful bell ringers are a hallmark of the Christmas season for the public and for the Salvation Army that uses them as a festive way to raise funds for their various year-long projects. This year, the Salvation Army needs an army of them because there are 760 hours that need to be filled by volunteers. According to Captain Ian Carr of the Bartlesville Salvation Army office, only 304 hours have been booked with ringers. Captain Carr is asking for anyone who has an hour or two to please sign up to help ring the bell this year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
PODCAST: CITY MATTERS 12-12-22
This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough. City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. New Vehicle and Annex Building Update
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2. The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex. Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and...
Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County
Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000
Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
Tulsa Zoo asks community to help name new penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo needs your help naming a new penguin chick. The tiny chick was born in October to parents Ireland and Dassen. “This is a timely celebration because this month marks the 20-year anniversary of our penguin exhibit,” said Tulsa Zookeeper and AZA African Penguin Studbook Keeper Seana Flossic. “It’s especially meaningful to involve the public in choosing a name for this chick since the entire $1.34 million that funded our current penguin exhibit was raised through community donations.”
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Possession of Stolen Property
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Sunday, December 11th on charges alleging possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. According to an affidavit, Bailey Cargile, when pulled overstated that she had permission to borrow. But a call by the BP officer to the owner of the vehicle deemed otherwise.
KOKI FOX 23
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
KTUL
'White Christmas' Sing-A-Long returns to Circle Cinema
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Circle Cinema is once again featuring "White Christmas" Sing-A-Longs with nine screenings this December. This holiday treat for the family features lyrics on the screens to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin's classic 1954 musical "White Christmas." The film stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen,...
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
sapulpatimes.com
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
