Friends of Dewey Park Begin Fundraiser for Upgrades
Friends of Dewey Park is partnering with the City of Dewey and the Dewey Lions Club to redesign the city’s downtown park with the goal of creating a space that is accessible for all ages and abilities, as well as being appealing as a centerpoint of the downtown area. Located across from the Dewey Hotel Museum, the park is located on Don Tyler Avenue and has been used for a multitude of activities through the years but now it is showing its age and needs improvement.
Advent Musical Moments Features Bartlesville High School String Ensemble
This is the third week of Advent and the First Presbyterian Church's ADVENT MUSICAL MOMENTS will feature the Bartlesville High School String Ensemble as this week's performing guests on Wednesday, December 14 from 12:15-12:45 pm. This group has a long history of providing high quality musical entertainment to the community and has often been recognized with state-wide awards.
Dewey Christmas Parade
The streets of Dewey were lined with onlookers as over 80 floats passed by for the annual Dewey Christmas Parade on Saturday evening. KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 and KWONTV.com broadcasted the parade from the second-floor balcony of the historic Dewey Hotel, which was built in 1899. Here are float winners:
Angel Tree Gets Help From Angels at Phillips 66
Monday, December 12 was the last day to turn in Angel Tree gifts to the Salvation Army and when Bartlesville Radio visited the gymnasium of the organization it was a controlled mess of black bags, tables of donated toys and health or clothing items, and a beehive of activity with blue-shirted volunteers working diligently to pack family bags for distribution this coming Saturday.
Empty Shelters-Full Hearts Encourages Pet Adoption
Pets and Christmas go together like cookies and cocoa this holiday season so Bissell Pet Foundation is once again hosting a “Empty the Shelters” campaign to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible who are currently living in shelters throughout the United States. In our...
Bell Ringers Urgently Needed by Salvation Army
The red buckets and joyful bell ringers are a hallmark of the Christmas season for the public and for the Salvation Army that uses them as a festive way to raise funds for their various year-long projects. This year, the Salvation Army needs an army of them because there are 760 hours that need to be filled by volunteers. According to Captain Ian Carr of the Bartlesville Salvation Army office, only 304 hours have been booked with ringers. Captain Carr is asking for anyone who has an hour or two to please sign up to help ring the bell this year.
Taylor Price Signs With Friends
Congrats to Bartlesville High golfer Taylor Price, who signed to play college golf with Friends University in Wichita on Monday morning. Price was a huge part of the Lady Bruins run to the 2022 state tournament this past spring. Price shot a two-day score of 174, second on the team just behind Lisa Brown.
PODCAST: CITY MATTERS 12-12-22
This week's CITY MATTERS was led by Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen with City Clerk Jason Muninger and IT Director Matt McCollough. City Clerk Jason Muninger announced that the city has once again set a record for sales tax collections for the month of December up over 7% over last year's collection and the city sits at just $884,000 which is over that they collected for the year at this time last year.
Osage Co. New Vehicle and Annex Building Update
The Osage Co. Commissioners met Monday in their weekly meetings and approved to sign a lease purchase agreement for a new truck, dump body and snowplow for District 2. The commissioners also received an update about the new courthouse annex. Osage Co. Clerk Robin Slack talks about the update and...
Truity Credit Union Foundation Presents Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation a Check for $1117,000
Truity Education Foundation began the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night with a check presentation of $117,000 to the BPS Foundation in support of the School Resource Officer positions and Junior Achievement. Blair Ellis with the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation said $100,000 of the gift would...
