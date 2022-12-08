The red buckets and joyful bell ringers are a hallmark of the Christmas season for the public and for the Salvation Army that uses them as a festive way to raise funds for their various year-long projects. This year, the Salvation Army needs an army of them because there are 760 hours that need to be filled by volunteers. According to Captain Ian Carr of the Bartlesville Salvation Army office, only 304 hours have been booked with ringers. Captain Carr is asking for anyone who has an hour or two to please sign up to help ring the bell this year.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO