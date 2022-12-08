ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woden, TX

KICKS 105

Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award

Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst

LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin police release video of alligator capture

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday. Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator. Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officers caught...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha

December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
TENAHA, TX
KLTV

Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

911 call leads to arrest

A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX

