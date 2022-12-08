Read full article on original website
Angelina and Neches River Authority meeting Tuesday to discuss Prairie Grove improvements
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina and Neches River Authority is meeting Tuesday to discuss the short- and long-term process of the Prairie Grove Utility improvements. Angelina and Neches River Authority, or ANRA, purchased what was formally known as Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation in July of this year. There are 233 connections in the system.
Woodland Heights Employee Presented With Nursing Excellence Award
Nurses are heroes...many times, unsung heroes. So, it's always great to see due recognition being given to someone in that profession. On Monday, December 12, representatives with Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin announced that Corbin Clark, Critical Care Registered Nurse has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video since release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
Water outage reported in Lufkin due to pipe burst
LUFKIN, Texas — There is a water outage in Lufkin after a pipe burst earlier in the 1300 block of Live Oak Lane. According to a press release, city crews are currently on the scene making repairs, but it might be several more hours until service is restored to the Brookhollow area.
Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire. There were no injuries reported and the fire was contained to that one pit room. Chote said the fire was contained by 5 a.m. and no damage was sustained to other parts of the facility, which remains open and operating.
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
Lufkin police release video of alligator capture
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released a compilation of body cameras from the capture of an alligator on Saturday. Two officers responded to a business on Sellers Street off of Kurth Drive where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Lufkin police catch 6-foot alligator
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police responded to an animal complaint on Saturday to find a 6-foot alligator. Two officers responded a business on Sellers St. off of Kurth Dr. where an alligator had made its way into the business’ fence, according to the Lufkin Police Department. Officers caught...
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
Create Sentimental Moments With Your Daughter In Lufkin, Texas
It would be a shame that the first time a father and a daughter ever shared a dance together was on her wedding day. To make sure that doesn't happen, the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department are already getting their 2023 Father-Daughter dance together. Celebrate the bond between a father...
Severe Weather Possible in the Pineywoods Saturday Night
Over the past few days, we've been letting you know of a possible severe weather outbreak that's expected to hit the Deep East Texas area on Tuesday. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes are all in the mix as a major cold front approaches our area. For the...
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
911 call leads to arrest
A 911 call regarding a female in distress and needing assistance led to the arrest of Cory Austin Lilley, 31 of Livingston. After receiving the call at approximately 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Polk County sheriff’s deputies and a DPS trooper arrived at the scene and saw the male subject assaulting a female outside the residence with children present.
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly shooting, killing man with crossbow
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested by the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office for allegedly shooting and killing a man with a crossbow on Monday. Deputies responded to a call at 520 FM 711, about a “bloodied, unresponsive male,” in the front yard. Upon arrival, deputies found Bryan Blue, 33, deceased from injuries […]
