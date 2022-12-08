Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Jonesboro commission finalizing plans on sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of the Jonesboro sports complex is getting clearer by the day. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Advertising and Promotion Commission met over plans for the project. One of the steps on its agenda is finalizing contracts with the property being bought from Arkansas...
WKYT 27
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
WKYT 27
Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
Comments / 0