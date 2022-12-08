ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Jonesboro commission finalizing plans on sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of the Jonesboro sports complex is getting clearer by the day. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Advertising and Promotion Commission met over plans for the project. One of the steps on its agenda is finalizing contracts with the property being bought from Arkansas...
JONESBORO, AR
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
SOMERSET, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy