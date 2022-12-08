ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Special prosecutors selected in fatal Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack has selected the special prosecutors who will present to a county grand jury the case of a Columbus police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant Aug. 30 at his Hilltop apartment.

Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer, both former senior assistant Franklin County prosecutors, are being retained to act as special prosecutors for this matter, Tyack's office announced Thursday.

The appointment comes after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) has turned over to the prosecutor's office the report from its independent investigation into Columbus K-9 officer Ricky Anderson's fatal shooting of Lewis.

Anderson, a 30-year veteran fatally shot Lewis once in the abdomen while Anderson and other officers were trying to arrest him on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J50pg_0jcNV95q00

The two special prosecutors will review the BCI investigative report and present the case to a Franklin County grand jury to determine whether or not probable cause exists to support criminal charges against Anderson.

Anderson has been on paid leave since the shooting.

Fatal police shooting of Donovan Lewis: What we know

Rebecca Duran, Donovan Lewis' mother, said news of the appointment of the special prosecutors was "one step in the right direction," but said that the family feels like they "are at the mercy of their process to process our grief."

Duran told The Dispatch she is tired of being applauded for her patience when what she feels is really powerlessness.

"Everyone, including the mayor, promised transparency but don't return my calls and haven't done anything yet," Duran said.

Full video: Columbus police body camera footage of Donovan Lewis shooting

What does the body camera footage show?

Columbus police body camera video shows Lewis did not respond to officers who began knocking at the door of his apartment on the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Officers were repeatedly knocking for eight to 10 minutes and identifying themselves as police.

One of two other young men in the apartment finally answered. Those two men, who have not been identified or charged, were detained in handcuffs outside the second-floor apartment at the three-story building.

Police, including a K-9 and his handler, Anderson, went into the apartment. Police warn that they will release the dog, and do so. A "whoa" sound is barely audible inside the apartment as the dog turns a corner, and then waht sounds like a door closing can be heard. Anderson leashes the K-9 again as he and a sergeant approach the closed bedroom door where Lewis is inside. Anderson opened the bedroom door as the other officer yelled "Hands."

Within a second of the door opening, Anderson leans into the doorway opening and shoots Lewis, who was sitting up in bed with what Police Chief Elaine Bryant said later turned out to be a vape pen in his left hand. Lewis was handcuffed, patted down and carried out of the apartment and downstairs to a grass area outside.

After Lewis was carried from the apartment, officers rendered medical aid, including performing CPR. Medics, who did not immediately respond despite being told three times to go straight into the scene, arrive several minutes later and took Lewis to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at 3:19 a.m.

Who is Columbus officer Ricky Anderson?

Anderson's personnel file largely contains Division of Police commendations and awards that Anderson has received, including the Silver Cross, Medal of Merit and several life saving awards, as well as several citations for "use of restraint."

However, The Dispatch reported in 2003 that Anderson was indicted on charges of theft in office for taking pay for guarding a bank when he wasn't actually on special duty there. He admitted to the theft in 2004 and completed a Common Pleas Court diversion program, which resulted in his record being cleared. He was later fired by the division over the theft.

A federal arbitrator reinstated Anderson in November 2004, saying the city should have given Anderson a 30-day suspension rather than terminate him.

Anderson has had 10 complaints filed against him during his 30-year career, according to his police Internal Affairs Bureau history.

The new Columbus Inspector General will also review the shooting and report to the Civilian Police Review Board , which can make recommendations to the Division of Police on internal administration action.

Why was Donovan Lewis wanted by Columbus police?

Police obtained multiple warrants for Lewis, who was wanted on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm, a misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor charges filed in connection with an Aug. 10 domestic violence and assault incident involving Lewis' girlfriend, court records show.

Previous coverage: Family's lawyer Rex Elliott criticizes Columbus officer

Did Donovan Lewis have a gun?

A search warrant return filed by Columbus police in Franklin County Municipal Court listing what evidence was collected from Lewis' apartment shows no firearm was found in the apartment.

The search warrant return shows that two items were collected by BCI. One item is the black vape pen that is seen in the body camera footage in Lewis' hand and then laying on the bed after he is shot. The other is Anderson's spent cartridge casing that was found on the floor in the doorway to the bedroom from where the officer fired.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Special prosecutors selected in fatal Columbus police shooting of Donovan Lewis

Comments / 6

Nate Wells
4d ago

He could have AVOIDED being shot by police, he made bad choices. Cost him his life. Not the officers fault.

Reply(3)
4
LawandJustice
4d ago

I'm sick and tired of the government coddling woke victimhood while terrorizing the police and discouraging them from doing their job. The worst offenders are the braying and pandering woke democrats.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s ‘sleigh’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
newyorkbeacon.com

Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery

Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman in serious condition after shooting at carryout store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being shot Friday evening outside of a store, according to Columbus police. Police say officers responded to Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital after calls that a woman walked into the hospital at around 7 p.m. after being shot. Officers found a 41-year-old woman who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grandview-area Hot Chicken Takeover opening this week

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Grandview Heights-area Hot Chicken Takeover is opening Friday. It’s the seventh restaurant for the Columbus-founded fast-casual brand and the second that’s opened in the past month after a Lewis Center eatery. The 3,800-square-foot restaurant is at 1417 W. 5th...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Minority-owned housing project breaks ground for affordable homes in Driving Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A minority-owned housing project born from the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking ground in Columbus, aiming to offer affordable units for underserved communities.  Everett Sanders of New Albany is partnering with a Franklin County nonprofit to construct an affordable townhouse-style duplex on Mooberry Street in Driving Park, targeting a late 2023 completion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Slug Fest at the Local Taco Bell Drive Thru

Chillicothe – Police were called to the scene of a fight at the local Bridge Street Taco Bell drive-thru over the weekend. Chillicothe police were called on Saturday around 11 pm to Taco Bell in reference to an active fight. According to the report, a man and his current girlfriend were in the drive-thru line waiting to order food when an Ex-Girlfriend showed up. The Ex when seeing the man approached the car and confronted the new couple with drama.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy