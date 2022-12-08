Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner Dunks in First Workout Since Release, Basketball Future Unknown
Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.
How did 'bowl' games get their name?
Many assume college bowl games are named after football’s most beloved and sought-after competition of the year – the Super Bowl. But if this is what you think, you would actually be wrong. As a matter of fact, college bowl games began before the Super Bowl’s inaugural debut...
When Has the World Cup Final Been Decided in Extra Time?
Winning a World Cup Final means a player must’ve played a minimum of 630 minutes across seven games, not counting any potential extra time periods. It takes immense stamina, durability and resolve to make it to the end of regulation of a World Cup Final, but what if the game is tied after 90 minutes?
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America...
