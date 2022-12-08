Brittney Griner dunks in first workout since release, basketball future unknown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner has made her return to the court. While it may not be a WNBA game, the 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury star laced up some Chuck Taylor sneakers and a pair of her team's shorts and picked up a basketball for the first time in almost 10 months on Sunday, her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN. Griner was able to participate in a light workout, and in true Griner fashion, her first move on the court was a dunk.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO