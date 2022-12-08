Read full article on original website
Related
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
invezz.com
Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession
Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
Elon Musk is bracing for a painful US recession - and fears the Fed's interest-rate hikes will worsen the downturn
Elon Musk warned the US economy faces a deep recession that could last a year or two. His companies faced immense challenges during the dot-com crash and financial crisis, he said. Musk has endorsed Cathie Wood and Jeremy Siegel's criticisms of the Fed's interest-rate hikes. The US economy is barreling...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
CNBC
The Fed can’t stop raising interest rates due to these 4 factors, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. Not enough people are reentering the workforce. That makes it more difficult for the Fed to stamp out wage inflation. There's a mismatch between job openings and job seekers. While many...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
tipranks.com
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the recession alarm, warning the US economy faces a multiyear downturn
Burry has predicted a slump in consumer spending, a blow to company profits, and economic pain as households move closer to exhausting their savings.
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year
While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register." Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not...
S&P 500 could plunge 20% in coming months as recession hits, BofA warns
Bank of America analysts said on Monday that the S&P 500 could tumble another 20% from current levels in coming months if the U.S. enters a recession.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 5, 2022: Cramer says it's time to trim this energy holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down a new market report from Morgan Stanley on why it's time to get defensive with your portfolio. Jim shares why he is ready to sell some of his position in one energy holding. Jim also lists some companies he believes are ready to perform well in current market conditions, and what China's economic reopening strategy means for some names in the Charitable Trust.
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
Stocks sink again as CEOs sound alarm bells about economy
Some top CEOs appear to be worried that the economy could be the Grinch that steals Christmas this year. And investors are not pleased.
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini sees a 25% fall in the S&P 500 if the US economy sinks into a severe recession
The S&P 500 could fall by 25% if the US enters severe recession, according to economist Nouriel Roubini. "Dr. Doom" told Bloomberg such a move could happen if the US contracts sharply but not by as much as during 2008. Roubini's estimate would see the S&P 500 around its lowest...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0