ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession

Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
tipranks.com

‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Energy Stock Winners of 2022

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year

While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
NBC Chicago

Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register." Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not...
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 5, 2022: Cramer says it's time to trim this energy holding

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down a new market report from Morgan Stanley on why it's time to get defensive with your portfolio. Jim shares why he is ready to sell some of his position in one energy holding. Jim also lists some companies he believes are ready to perform well in current market conditions, and what China's economic reopening strategy means for some names in the Charitable Trust.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy