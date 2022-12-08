Read full article on original website
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
Jingle Bell Run benefits Arthritis Foundation
This weekend, the City of Seattle raced into the holiday spirit. The 38th annual Jingle Bell Run took place Sunday in Green Lake.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Plummeting temps and freezing fog this week
Get ready for plunging temperatures this week! Fog, even freezing fog, is forecast each morning through Thursday. By Sunday and Monday, a little lowland snow is possible. In the short-term, we're tracking temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s early Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be below-average in the low 40s.
q13fox.com
Olympia ranks in top 10 most generous cities
Olympia, Washington has made the list of most generous cities in the nation. GoFundMe released its end of the year report, which includes generosity by region.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quieter Sunday as showers dry out under mostly cloudy skies
SEATTLE - Here's a look at your weather headlines through this weekend and next week. As showers start to taper off into the overnight hours lows will cool about five degrees to near 40 for the metro area. Places like Shelton and Forks will see lows drop even cooler into the mid 30s.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate death of snowboarder on Mt. Baker
A Bellingham man is dead after an apparent snowboarding accident on Mt. Baker. Deputies say a group of snowboarders found his snowboard sticking out of the snow near the Pandora Dome.
q13fox.com
3 cities could lift campfire ban next year
Campfires could soon be legal in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. Those are the only cities in Western Washington where campfires are illegal.
q13fox.com
Comedian Jo Koy to receive key to the city of Tacoma
Jo Koy, a local comedian from Tacoma, is being recognized by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards for a sold out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Additionally, he will receive the key to the city.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
q13fox.com
18-year-old to face judge for threats against Sammamish High School
BELLEVUE, Wash. - An 18-year-old charged with making threats against Sammamish High School on Friday will go before a judge, authorities said Monday. Authorities said the suspect allegedly made threats at the school last week, which prompted the school to lockdown until he was arrested by Seattle Police at his home around 12:30 p.m.
q13fox.com
Seattle couple accused of murdering 4-year-old boy
A Seattle woman and her boyfriend are expected in court this morning. They're accused of murdering her 4-year-old son.
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
q13fox.com
Crews knock down apartment fire in Kent, 6 families displaced
KENT, Wash. - Crews are investigating an apartment fire that displaced six families in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), at around 1:00 p.m., crews responded to the corner of 27th Pl. S and S 257th Pl. for reports of two-alarm apartment fire. Initial reports stated the...
q13fox.com
'I will never give up:' Redmond man says ex-wife kidnapped their child, fled to Korea
REDMOND, Wash. - A father is reaching out to FOX 13 News hoping his plea will bring his child home after he says his ex-wife fled the country and kidnapped their son. Jay Sung says becoming a father gave him a sense of purpose he never felt before. "He was...
q13fox.com
Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District
AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
q13fox.com
Police arrest couple after 4-year-old boy's death in Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man and a woman after the death of a 4-year-old child Sunday night in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. According to Seattle Police, medics and officers were called to the report of an unresponsive child at W. Olympic Pl. and 1st Ave. W. Medics began life-saving...
