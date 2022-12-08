ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

WHEC TV-10

Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County

55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
PAINTED POST, NY
wesb.com

Angelica Teen Charged with Evidence Tampering in Belmont Burglary

An Angelica teen was charged with evidence tampering Thursday. New York State Police charged the 16-year-old with felony concealing/destroying evidence. The charge stemmed from the teen allegedly tampering with evidence in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
BELMONT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney Reports

Prosecutor Ian M. Jones tackles attempted murder and probation violations. Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd (D felony). Proceedings: Shawn Deahn plead guilty to all counts of his indictment in County Court on Wednesday. The defendant admitted to stabbing his victim in the chest multiple times back on August 11th, 2022, with the intention of killing him. Deahn will be sentenced on February 2, 2023.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Poll results: Involuntary incarceration is a civil rights concern

If you read this site often, you’ve heard quite a bit about over the last summer about a small town’s growing problem with vagrancy. It isn’t a comfortable conversation to have, nothing like how we address stray dog and cats. We have a fabulous SPCA Serving Allegany County and the Hornell Human Society to help our communities rescue, rehab, and provide “forever homes.” You’ve probably donated to the SPCA in some way or another.
WELLSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

RCSD: Student will transfer after receiving threats, reporting gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, News 8 told you about a concerned RCSD father, who said his daughter was getting threats after reporting a gun to school authorities. Daniel Greathouse says he just wants his daughter back in school. But not at Dr. Alice Holloway Young Middle School; after students there were allegedly threatening his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief

A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
OLEAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY

