Threat called into Watkins Glen schools was a prank; no charges filed, DA says
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The threat called into Watkins Glen Schools in June 2022 was part of a dare from teens passing through the area, according to the DA’s office, and no charges will be filed because of their age. Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary issued an announcement that after months of investigation […]
WHEC TV-10
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
Allegany County priest placed on administrative leave following complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A priest in Allegany County has been placed on administrative leave following a claim that he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The Rev. F. Patrick Melfi will remain on leave during the investigation, the Diocese of Buffalo said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The complaint was made to the diocese.
Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
wesb.com
Angelica Teen Charged with Evidence Tampering in Belmont Burglary
An Angelica teen was charged with evidence tampering Thursday. New York State Police charged the 16-year-old with felony concealing/destroying evidence. The charge stemmed from the teen allegedly tampering with evidence in the case of 28-year-old Cody A Hogue, who was charged with multiple felonies in a Belmont burglary on Nov 30.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Catholic priest placed on leave for consensual relationship with woman
The Diocese of Buffalo sent a press release saying an Allegany County priest has been placed on administrative leave. The release said he had an improper sexual relationship with a woman. The release did not give any other details of the relationship or age of the woman, but did use...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Prosecutor Ian M. Jones tackles attempted murder and probation violations. Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd (D felony). Proceedings: Shawn Deahn plead guilty to all counts of his indictment in County Court on Wednesday. The defendant admitted to stabbing his victim in the chest multiple times back on August 11th, 2022, with the intention of killing him. Deahn will be sentenced on February 2, 2023.
Man shot and killed inside vehicle on Alphonse St.
Police say that they are currently investigating the incident.
13 WHAM
Two Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Two city firefighters have been suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana while on the job. Barbara Pierce, the city's communications director, confirmed that information to 13WHAM Sunday but didn't provide further details. Captain David Abdoch from the Rochester Fire Department responded to an inquiry by providing the...
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results: Involuntary incarceration is a civil rights concern
If you read this site often, you’ve heard quite a bit about over the last summer about a small town’s growing problem with vagrancy. It isn’t a comfortable conversation to have, nothing like how we address stray dog and cats. We have a fabulous SPCA Serving Allegany County and the Hornell Human Society to help our communities rescue, rehab, and provide “forever homes.” You’ve probably donated to the SPCA in some way or another.
RCSD: Student will transfer after receiving threats, reporting gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, News 8 told you about a concerned RCSD father, who said his daughter was getting threats after reporting a gun to school authorities. Daniel Greathouse says he just wants his daughter back in school. But not at Dr. Alice Holloway Young Middle School; after students there were allegedly threatening his […]
Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
"I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad."
wellsvillesun.com
Two fires in Olean, details from the Fire Chief
A house fire and a vehicle fire on Sunday December 11. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by Realtimephotography911.com. City of Olean Firefighters responded to a reported working structure fire earlier this evening at 208 West Green Street. Below are Firefighter Jordan Smith (on the nozzle) and Lieutenant Brian Livoto (backing him up) making entry into the residence.
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
