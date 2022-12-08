ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country star Zac Brown is engaged to model Kelly Yazdi

By Nicki Cox
Zac Brown has a sweet love — and he isn’t about to lose it.

The 44-year-old reportedly proposed to Kelly Yazdi “a while ago” while the pair were vacationing in Hawaii, according to People.

“It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private,” a source told the outlet.

While it’s unclear how long the twosome have been dating, Yazdi, 31, joined the Zac Brown Band on tour for their latest album, “The Comeback.”

In fact, the model-turned-actress appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on that finger in an Instagram post from the country star’s birthday back in July.

Reps for Brown have not replied to Page Six’s request for comment.

The country star reportedly popped the question “a while ago.”
The news comes over four years after the Grammy-winning singer and ex-wife Shelly announced they were getting a divorce after 12 years together.

At the time, the former couple — who share son Alexander, 8, and daughters Joni, 11, Georgia, 12, Lucy, 14, and Justice, 15 — said that their journeys were starting to “lead in different directions.”

This will be the country star’s second marriage.
“This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with,” they shared in a statement to People . “Family comes in all different forms.”

Following the difficult split, the “Knee Deep” singer turned to music as a form of “therapy.”

Brown and ex-wife Shelley were together for 12 years.
“Sometimes life can be challenging in facing things that are hard, and music has always been my therapy,” he told CNN in 2019. “It’s been my way to make it through a lot of things so I’m blessed to be able to do that.”

Despite music helping Brown get through some of his most difficult days, the country star had to lay off 90 percent of his crew amid the Covid-19 pandemic just one year later.

