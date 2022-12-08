Read full article on original website
One person dead following a fire in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE,LUZERNE COUNTY. (WOLF) — One person is dead following a fire at a home in one Luzerne County community Saturday night. We're told it was contained to the basement of that home but the heat and smoke from that fire damaged both the first and second floors. Around 10pm,...
Salute to First Responders: Fire Department providing service to others for assistance
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond in public safety with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." This month, FOX56’S Taylor Whartnaby checked in with the Hanover Township Fire Department who have been going above and...
Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer
COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
Man arrested on arson charges for a Scranton fire
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested Daniel Saenz who is now facing felony arson charges. Saenz is accused of placing two incendiary time-delay devices inside a home in the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue back on September 9th where his ex-girlfriend lived. We're told officials at the...
Man stabbed in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — An unidentified man is recovering at Geisinger Medical Center Danville after being stabbed in the lower back early Saturday morning in one Columbia County community. It happened at the intersection of East 6th and Catherine streets in Bloomsburg around 4:20 a.m. The victim told police...
West Hazleton Fire Company holds 49th annual Santa visit
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. (WOLF) — The West Hazelton Fire Company is preparing for its annual Santa event this past weekend. It's a celebration where the fire company brings Santa around on a custom-made sleigh to visit residents in West Scranton and Hazle Township. Santa will be coming to Green...
Scranton issues code blue alert; opens Weston Field House
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is issuing a code blue alert for the next few days. Due to the potential for temperatures dropping below 20 degrees, Scranton will open the Weston Field House located at 982 Providence Road. The field house will be open on the...
Annual Free Drive Through Christmas Party
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The O’Malley’s 21st annual free drive through christmas party was held today at McDade Park in Scranton. Families were able to stop by for free food and treats for the kids. Santa Clause, Chuck E. Cheese and Andy the Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse...
Adopt a Stocking, how one program is providing shelter animals with necessities
DALLAS,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Over the last 20 years, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge has been dedicated to caring for animals. Making their shelter a place no animal is too old or unwanted, where they can receive a warm bed and plenty of food, but especially love. For a few...
Pocono Organics holds annual winter wonderland
Blakeslee, Monroe Co. — This is Pocono Organics' 3rd annual winter wonderland. The free event hosted 20 local businesses and had a specialty foods at the café. They had also free photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Clause. They told us people have been really enjoying...
