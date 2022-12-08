COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."

POCONO SUMMIT, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO