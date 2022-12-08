ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
IndieWire

Netflix’s Non-Linear ‘Kaleidoscope’ Puts a Crime Caper in Your Hands — Watch the Trailer

Netflix has never been shy about putting experimental TV on its platform, as seen with interactive specials like “Bandersnatch.” Now, the streamer is playing with the medium’s episodic format with “Kaleidoscope,” a new anthology series set to premiere New Year’s Day. “Kaleidoscope” is loosely inspired by a real-life story of $70 billion in bonds gone missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, focusing on a group of thieves as they undergo a multi-decade-long plan to pull off the perfect heist on a seemingly unbreakable vault. The first season features eight episodes, with each installment bouncing around a 24-year timeline from when the...
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model

The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
Loudwire

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Stereogum

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
hypebeast.com

Candidness Is SZA's Superpower in New Album 'SOS'

After a lengthy five-and-a-half-year wait, SZA has finally released her Ctrl followup, SOS. Clocking in at approximately one hour and 10 minutes, the extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
Guitar World Magazine

The song in the Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is a lost '90s gem featuring a bass that once belonged to John Lennon

The song in the new Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is Spacehog's In The Meantime and it has a killer bassline played on a borrowed bass... The trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here, and it sounds like Director James Gunn has once again dug out some under-appreciated musical nuggets for the space-faring epic’s final chapter.
Guitar World Magazine

Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound

British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
NPR

Kate NV, 'oni (they)'

Russian singer-songwriter Kate Shilonosova once said that no one was creating the music she wished existed, so proceeded to make it herself. That's meant post-punk animated by puckish noise-rock, but also her chameleonic work under the moniker Kate NV. It's there she touches on ambient and minimalism and art pop; endearingly, her songs treat music as a canvas for sonic playfulness.
Loudwire

Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023

Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
Noisecreep

An Instagram Account Is Keeping Track of Every Metal ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

Heavy metal and Jeopardy! just go together, as the long-running TV game show has proven time and time again in its many clues about heavy metal bands. Now, an ambitious fan account on Instagram — @metaljeopardy — is compiling the various metal clues that have appeared on the program, and noting the dates on which they aired.
Guitar World Magazine

Crazy Tube Circuits seeks to channel Klon Centaur and Dumble tones with its two-sided Unobtanium overdrive

The Unobtanium promises to obtain the sounds of some of the rarest and most expensive pieces of gear in history. A Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and Dumble guitar amp are two pieces of gear that just about every electric guitar player would love to get their hands on, but for 99 percent of guitarists there are two pretty big obstacles in the way: they’re both incredibly expensive and very hard to come across.

