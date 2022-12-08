Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Netflix’s Non-Linear ‘Kaleidoscope’ Puts a Crime Caper in Your Hands — Watch the Trailer
Netflix has never been shy about putting experimental TV on its platform, as seen with interactive specials like “Bandersnatch.” Now, the streamer is playing with the medium’s episodic format with “Kaleidoscope,” a new anthology series set to premiere New Year’s Day. “Kaleidoscope” is loosely inspired by a real-life story of $70 billion in bonds gone missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, focusing on a group of thieves as they undergo a multi-decade-long plan to pull off the perfect heist on a seemingly unbreakable vault. The first season features eight episodes, with each installment bouncing around a 24-year timeline from when the...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton pays tribute to Keith Richards’ Fender “Micawber” Telecaster with $253 ash-bodied model
The TE-53KR BL nods to the Rolling Stones guitarist's '50s Fender Tele, which was the force behind some of the band's biggest open-tuning tracks. Not too long ago, Harley Benton sought to tempt Jim Root fans by unveiling the JA-20HH Active SBK – a stealthy, $166 offset that looked to be modeled after the Slipknot axeslinger’s Fender Jazzmaster signature guitar.
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Remembering The Death of Hank Snow and His Prolific Career
On December 20, 1999, one of the most renowned and thriving country stars of the 1950s, Hank Snow, passed away at his Rainbow Ranch in Madison, Tennessee. His son, the Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, revealed that the primary indications suggest it was heart failure that caused Snow’s death. Snow was 85.
hypebeast.com
Candidness Is SZA's Superpower in New Album 'SOS'
After a lengthy five-and-a-half-year wait, SZA has finally released her Ctrl followup, SOS. Clocking in at approximately one hour and 10 minutes, the extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
Guitar World Magazine
The song in the Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is a lost '90s gem featuring a bass that once belonged to John Lennon
The song in the new Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is Spacehog's In The Meantime and it has a killer bassline played on a borrowed bass... The trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is here, and it sounds like Director James Gunn has once again dug out some under-appreciated musical nuggets for the space-faring epic’s final chapter.
Guitar World Magazine
Miki Berenyi details the songwriting tension that fueled Lush's landmark '90s releases and the twice-broken Gibson 12-string that helped define her sound
British band Lush were part of the so-called “shoegaze” roster of early '90s bands, along with other outfits such as My Bloody Valentine, Ride and Chapterhouse. As with many genre offshoots, the groups involved perhaps shared an attitude rather than an overarching sonic philosophy, but nonetheless the scene birthed several classic albums, including Lush’s own 1992 shimmery dream pop LP, Spooky.
Guitar World Magazine
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
NPR
Kate NV, 'oni (they)'
Russian singer-songwriter Kate Shilonosova once said that no one was creating the music she wished existed, so proceeded to make it herself. That's meant post-punk animated by puckish noise-rock, but also her chameleonic work under the moniker Kate NV. It's there she touches on ambient and minimalism and art pop; endearingly, her songs treat music as a canvas for sonic playfulness.
Watch Amon Amarth's video for Oden Owns You All
Amon Amarth release video for Oden Owns You All, taken from latest album The Great Heathen Army
Pandora Predicts Rising Rock Artists to Watch in 2023
Music streaming service Pandora is predicting which rock + metal artists will blow up in 2023. Using "sophisticated analysis" of what Pandora's users are listening to along with "programmer insights," Pandora says they have come up with what rock bands will make big impacts in the New Year. We think you'll find a lot to like about what's in their crystal ball.
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
An Instagram Account Is Keeping Track of Every Metal ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue
Heavy metal and Jeopardy! just go together, as the long-running TV game show has proven time and time again in its many clues about heavy metal bands. Now, an ambitious fan account on Instagram — @metaljeopardy — is compiling the various metal clues that have appeared on the program, and noting the dates on which they aired.
Guitar World Magazine
Crazy Tube Circuits seeks to channel Klon Centaur and Dumble tones with its two-sided Unobtanium overdrive
The Unobtanium promises to obtain the sounds of some of the rarest and most expensive pieces of gear in history. A Klon Centaur overdrive pedal and Dumble guitar amp are two pieces of gear that just about every electric guitar player would love to get their hands on, but for 99 percent of guitarists there are two pretty big obstacles in the way: they’re both incredibly expensive and very hard to come across.
