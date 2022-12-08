Read full article on original website
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022
Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
Broadway writer of '& Juliet' builds show with huge pop hits
Playwright David West Read and the team behind the Broadway jukebox musical "& Juliet" have mixed high and low art
Interview: For Will Smith, 'Emancipation' Means More Than Escaping Slavery
There’s a teeny bit of irony in Will Smith starring in a movie titled Emancipation in 2022. This is, after all, just eight months after…well, you know––an event so seismic it will remain one of the most talked-about events in the history of pop culture. The aftermath of Smith’s televised lowest moment required throwing out the rules of the PR handbook too: while it was reported that Apple initially was going to push the release of the film to 2023, they reversed that decision, in part because Emancipation, the story of a man’s escape from slavery to fight for the Union Army, had already shot and, once you see it, you’ll agree that it deserves to be seen.
Best Fiction of 2022: Adriana Herrera
“In a word, marvelous,” said Kirkus of Adriana Herrera’s A Caribbean Heiress in Paris (HQN, May 31), a historical romance novel featuring a female rum tycoon—the heiress of the title—who meets a Scottish earl in the whisky business while attending the Exposition Universelle in Paris in 1889. Now, the novel is one of our 100 best fiction books of the year. Herrera, a New York–based trauma therapist who works with survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is the author of 15 books and a co-founder of the Queer Romance PoC Collective, which advocates for greater diversity in the genre. She answered our questions—about romance and rum—by email.
These Are The Top 10 Audiobooks That Readers Listened To In 2022
From sci-fi to contemporary fiction to nonfiction, these are the top audiobooks that readers loved this year.
If You Loved "Wednesday" On Netflix, You Will Love These 15 Monstrous Books
If you're obsessed with the strange and creepy world of Wednesday, here are 15 macabre and monstrous books to read in between rounds of rewatching the series.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a gnarly and spiritual fairy tale about what makes life beautiful
There are a number of moments throughout Guillermo del Toro’s new stop-motion animated retelling of Pinocchio that are so dark and steeped in sorrow that they make it easy to forget how the musical feature’s also a celebration of love with an emphasis on resisting authoritarianism. Though it’s very much an imaginative and visually dazzling fairy tale, del Toro’s Pinocchio never makes any pretense of trying to downplay that it’s also an anti-fascist morality play aimed at a wide audience.
‘Bardo’ Brothers: Alejandro González Iñárritu & Darius Khondji On Finding Kinship, Harnessing Light & Why Simple Scenes Are Sometimes Hardest To Stage
It seems somehow surprising that Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu and lauded veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji had never worked together before collaborating on Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. But when they finally did come together on what would become Mexico’s entry for the Best International Feature Oscar, there was an instant melding of the minds and a true feeling of kinship, with each telling me they felt as if they’d discovered a brother they’d never met. Khondji, who recently won the Silver Frog at Cameraimage for Netflix’s Bardo, recounted that Iñárritu called him “completely out of the blue form the other side of the...
31 Days, 31 Lists: 2022 Picture Book Reprints
It’s not as flashy as a CaldeNott list. Less poetic than the poetry. It’s old. Maybe a little dusty. But doggone it, if you’ve ever worked as a children’s librarian, or a bookstore employee even, then you’ve seen that look that comes into people’s eyes when they recount some of the more obscure picture books of their youth. The fact of the matter is that while most of the books on the 31 Days, 31 Lists round-up are from the current year, what about the backlist?
Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin review – addictive short stories
Samanta Schweblin is one of a generation of South American female writers whose willingness to experiment with language, content and form has made them some of the most interesting and necessarily provocative voices in literature today (other names include Fernanda Melchor, Maria Gainza, Ariana Harwicz and Pola Oloixarac). While their predominantly male forebears staked out the territory of magic realism, these newer writers have arguably shown themselves to be even more innovative, utilising elements of autofiction, reportage and literary postmodernism in their quest to create a literature that offers a uniquely critical perspective on our times.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Embark by Sean O’Brien (Picador, £10.99) O’Brien’s 11th collection comes in his 70th year, and has the elegiac, rueful tone of a poet looking back on a long life and career. These are poems stuffed full of the ghostly voices and tangled detritus of the past, that watch as seemingly firm structures, concepts and lives melt and give way to inevitable entropy: “There is no home or resting place. / The broken ground will have us all / Indifferently back.” This mournful collection also engages, albeit obliquely, with the grief caused by planetary crisis, describing a natural world that has lost its ability to comfort, and become bleak and threatening: “When the rooks / perform their barebones offices / the flinty blackness of their chant / strikes sparks from the bitter air.” In this poetic vision, the human becomes a solitary, vulnerable figure in a harsh, uncaring world: “While we are labouring, the sun / in all his arctic splendour / passes over, casting our shadows / like graves on the iron fields.” As the final poem has it, “times are evil” – and O’Brien’s desolate poetic voice matches that grim intensity.
A Winter’s Journey review – vivid colours, of voice and visuals, enrich Schubert’s song cycle
What is it about Schubert’s Winterreise that persuades stage directors that this greatest of song cycles needs a bit of help visually to enhance its extraordinary power? Compared with the excesses of some of the earlier stagings, Lindy Hume’s version for tenor Allan Clayton and pianist Kate Golla, which toured Australia this summer under the auspices of Musica Viva Australia, may be a relatively restrained affair, using images from the paintings of Fred Williams to mirror the thoughts of Schubert’s traveller as he moves through the frozen landscape, but ultimately it still seems a rather unnecessary exercise.
