Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan. C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people. The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments are partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer. On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise. Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
thefabricator.com

Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia

Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
TROY, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition. The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization. “Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way...
NBC 29 News

UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Music Resource Center holds Community Day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 10, the Music Resource Center held its very first community day event. The Music Resource Center allows 6th-12th graders to attend Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. If offers studios, practice spaces, music lessons, digital music production lessons, dance lessons, and more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD issues alert about scam call

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
NBC 29 News

HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets. The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center. Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents. It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities...
LEXINGTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Division Roads is a new online luxury apparel and footwear retailer that has opened up a flagship store in Scottsville. One of the store’s focuses is selling brands that produce quality goods, and the founder of Division Roads says he wants to provide an experience for shoppers in the Central Virginia area.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA

