NBC 29 News
C3 offers recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative is offering recommendations for Charlottesville’s Climate Action Plan. C3 sent a letter to Mayor Lloyd Snook and Vice Mayor Juandiego Wade. It was co-signed by more than 300 people. The organization hopes this letter will increase community engagement throughout the Climate...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. Public Safety Departments team up with Santa Claus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments are partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer. On Monday, the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia got a big surprise. Albemarle County Police Department teamed up with The Grinch, Santa, and his elves...
thefabricator.com
Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia
Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
NBC 29 News
Greene County Technical Education Center HVAC program receives national recognition
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 9, the Greene County Technical Education Center’s H-VAC program celebrated a new recognition. The program earned national accreditation by the ESCO Institute H-VAC Excellence Standards Organization. “Kids that are here started the program, and so to see it all the way...
NBC 29 News
UVA students partner with the Office for Sustainability to reduce waste
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students with the Zero Waste Ambassador program are sorting through compost bins every day to help keep the environment clean. Kendall Colenbaugh is a third-year student employee for the UVA Office for Sustainability and works under the Waste Minimization Team. “The Zero Waste Ambassadors is...
NBC 29 News
Music Resource Center holds Community Day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, December 10, the Music Resource Center held its very first community day event. The Music Resource Center allows 6th-12th graders to attend Monday-Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. If offers studios, practice spaces, music lessons, digital music production lessons, dance lessons, and more.
cbs19news
ACPD issues alert about scam call
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says it is getting reports of a scam call. According to a release, the caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells the potential victim there is a warrant out for...
NBC 29 News
HCPS & BRAFB offering food resources during holiday break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) to make a limited number of non-perishable food boxes available via curbside pickup, according to a press release sent out by the HCPS. This will take place on Wednesday, Dec.14 from...
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:...
NBC 29 News
AARP alerts consumers about gift card scams
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday shopping is in full force, but AARP wants you to keep an eye out for gift card scams. A 2022 AARP survey found one-in-four people have received or gave a gift card with no funds on it. “Check the front and the back of the...
NBC 29 News
Wool Factory holds annual Holiday Market
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Wool Factory held its second annual Holiday Market Sunday, December 11. Eight Charlottesville-area vendors were on-hand with gifts and personal items, as well as food and drinks. “People are looking for a nice, cozy affair to do on your holiday shopping, and this kind...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro Moose Riders partner with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Moose Riders motorcycling group partnered with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys to kids. J.D. Hall is the road captain for the Waynesboro Moose Riders, and he says he used to donate gifts with only a few people, but now the effort has expanded.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
WDBJ7.com
Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets. The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center. Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents. It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities...
NBC 29 News
Luxury menswear apparel opens in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Division Roads is a new online luxury apparel and footwear retailer that has opened up a flagship store in Scottsville. One of the store’s focuses is selling brands that produce quality goods, and the founder of Division Roads says he wants to provide an experience for shoppers in the Central Virginia area.
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
NBC 29 News
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
