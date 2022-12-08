ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

Extra Effort: Eureka Athlete Ella Ausmus Has Cookie Business to Help Area Charities

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYwii_0jcNQxfM00

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior year is special for Ella Ausmus.

She played an entire volleyball season about ten months after having major knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. She suffered the injury last December, early in the basketball season.

And now she’s returned to her Eureka High School basketball teammates.

“Being back is amazing,” said Ausmus. “There’s always a thought in my mind like ‘what if’ (it happens again). But you have to go for it. No fear.”

Ausmus is all-in with her student life as well. She holds a perfect 4.0 grade point average and is also taking a college-level class to become an Emergency Medical Technician.

As part of the class, two mornings a week she’s goes on ride-alongs in ambulances.

“It gives me a bigger perspective on the world and the community,” said Ausmus. “It opens my eyes to different things happening around me. I experience things I’ve never experienced before.”

In addition to playing two sports, having straight A’s and riding in ambulances for a class, Ausmus runs a cookie business that she uses for fundraising.

She started doing in during the pandemic in 2020. She calls her business Ella’s Blessings.

Her big push is making cookies in the spring when Eureka has its Fight for Life week to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“I raise money for Fight For Life and for Butterfly Haven, for emergency foster care,” said Ausmus. “I hope to have (a fundraiser) soon for a club in school called Best Buddies.”

She impressed people in sports and outside of sports.

“I have two daughters and a son,” said Eureka girls basketball coach Jerry Prina. “I tell my daughters this is what it looks like. This is what you should strive for when you get to that age. Try and help people, serve others, sacrifice your time to help other people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Family drives from St. Louis to deliver warmth & comfort to cancer patients

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “it’s never an easy day for us obviously. always say see ya tomorrow. it’s never goodbye.”. The Campbell family cut and hand-tied 50 blankets in honor of their late grandfather, Ted Grethey. “it’s his children, his grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. there’s 25...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
1027superhits.com

A little present at the pump

PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin to sell 70 acres for $100 as incentive to build sports complex

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit to reduce weekend service

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Twin Cities’ public transportation system is reducing service beginning Sunday due to a labor shortage. Beginning Dec. 18, weekend transit will be reduced. The new schedules are based on current ridership trends. “These reductions are our way of providing reliability and stability to...
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 8, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ellie Cahill scored 27 points to lead Eureka past visiting Dee-Mack, 52-49, in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball game on hursday. Addi Swadinsky scored 28 for Dee-Mack in the loss. Other girls basketball winners: Metamora, Canton, Richwoods, Elmwood, Illini Bluffs and LeRoy. Tremont beat IVC, 84-49, in boys […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Crittenton Centers’ 39th annual Stocking Stuffer Store opens

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local kids can now shop for Christmas gifts while helping other children in Central Illinois. Peoria’s Crittenton Centers is opening its 39th annual Stocking Stuffer Store this week. It is located at Northwoods Mall near JCPenney. The store allows children 12 and under to buy gifts for family members or loved […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

How the holidays will affect trash pickup for Normal residents

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The holidays are fast approaching, so be sure to plan ahead as your garbage pickup schedules may be altered. On Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, only household garbage and recycling will be collected. Bulky waste and yard waste will not be picked up, but they will be collected the following week on your regular collection day.
NORMAL, IL
capitolwolf.com

Body pulled from Sangamon River

Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

89 weapons traded in during Peoria Police Department gun buyback

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department saw a large demand during its third gun buyback this year. Saturday morning, community members lined up outside of First Baptist and Higher Dimensions Church in Peoria to get rid of their unwanted firearms. “I had a couple of old shotguns...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy