Tinordi receives 50-100 stitches after taking skate to jaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jarred Tinordi was a surprise addition to the Blackhawks lineup on Friday, returning earlier than expected from a hip injury that kept him out of the last five games. He stepped in for Caleb Jones, who was experiencing some muscle tightness in his hip after morning skate and was a late scratch.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO