ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Cubs Target Christian Vázquez Agrees to Deal With Twins

Vázquez latest Cubs target to come off the board originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ offseason targets continue to come off the board, and they’re coming off fast. Christian Vázquez, one of the top free agent catchers available this winter, has agreed to a deal...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi Receives 50-100 Stitches After Taking Skate to Jaw

Tinordi receives 50-100 stitches after taking skate to jaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jarred Tinordi was a surprise addition to the Blackhawks lineup on Friday, returning earlier than expected from a hip injury that kept him out of the last five games. He stepped in for Caleb Jones, who was experiencing some muscle tightness in his hip after morning skate and was a late scratch.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy