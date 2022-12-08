Read full article on original website
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
A woman 'stalked' her friend who was on her first date in 15 years to make sure she was safe, and the clips went viral on TikTok
TikToker @Ohhemmagee covertly filmed her friend's first date. The clips received more than 14 million views combined.
Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React
The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)
Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal: where are they now?
From Shadows Fall and God Forbid to Bleeding Through and Unearth, we track down the NWOAHM’s Class Of 2002
Pamela Anderson Pairs Sheer White Gown With Feathered Hat And Gloves
Anderson is releasing a book and a documentary in January 2023 to tell her life story.
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Camilo on Working With Camila Cabello and How Fatherhood Inspired His New Music (Exclusive)
Camilo is living the dream. There's no other way to succinctly summarize the 28-year-old Colombian superstar's life. In less than a year, Camilo's welcomed a baby, collaborated with Camila Cabello, dropped a new album and embarked on an ambitious world tour. But there's no realizing his dreams without the true architect behind making it all -- his wife, Evaluna Montaner.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Within Temptation, Steel Panther and Jesus Piece are among the best new metal songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022
Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
Elvis Presley Once Cut the Dramatic Ballad “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You”
Rather than a rousing rock song, the kind of tunes that helped Elvis Presley gain popularity, the King of Rock and Roll released a dramatic ballad called “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” in 1956. Still, the song quickly became a hit, becoming Presley’s second...
Pop Evil Announce 2023 Tour, Reveal ‘Skeletons’ Album Details + ‘Paranoid’ Video
Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single "Eye of the Storm" earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.
Fousheé's got her Grammy nomination. What's next?
“I still feel very much like a mystery,” Brittany Foushé muses over a video call. “But in a way, I love that.” The singer-songwriter – known simply as Fousheé – shot to fame in 2020 when her striking, honeyed vocal was sampled on rapper Sleepy Hallow’s “Deep End (Freestyle)” and went viral on TikTok. The thing is, no one knew who the vocalist was. Revealing herself by participating in the challenge, Fousheé released the original “Deep End” and promptly became the first Black woman to enter the top 10 of the US Billboard Alternative Airplay charts in 32 years.
Watch Amon Amarth's video for Oden Owns You All
Amon Amarth release video for Oden Owns You All, taken from latest album The Great Heathen Army
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
