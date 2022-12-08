ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React

The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
countryfancast.com

Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Randy Travis "It's Just a Matter of Time" music video and see the song details here... The Randy Travis It’s Just a Matter of Time song became the third country artist to find success with the song. Randy released this song in August 1989 as the lead-off single to the album No Holdin’ Back, Travis’ version became his 10th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart starting December 2, 1989.
KTVB

Camilo on Working With Camila Cabello and How Fatherhood Inspired His New Music (Exclusive)

Camilo is living the dream. There's no other way to succinctly summarize the 28-year-old Colombian superstar's life. In less than a year, Camilo's welcomed a baby, collaborated with Camila Cabello, dropped a new album and embarked on an ambitious world tour. But there's no realizing his dreams without the true architect behind making it all -- his wife, Evaluna Montaner.
Stereogum

The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022

No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Stereogum

The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022

I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
Stereogum

In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2022

Every year for the past 100 years I’ve put together an Oscars-style In Memoriam tribute to all the bands who broke up in the past 12 months. In this edition you’ll find some acts that you loved and some you’ve never heard of, but I promise they are (were) all real and had fans. Between the dismal touring economy, vinyl pressing delays, venue merch cuts, and TikTok’s oversized influence on young listeners, it’s surprising that more bands didn’t announce an “indefinite hiatus,” actually.
Vice

Fousheé's got her Grammy nomination. What's next?

“I still feel very much like a mystery,” Brittany Foushé muses over a video call. “But in a way, I love that.” The singer-songwriter – known simply as Fousheé – shot to fame in 2020 when her striking, honeyed vocal was sampled on rapper Sleepy Hallow’s “Deep End (Freestyle)” and went viral on TikTok. The thing is, no one knew who the vocalist was. Revealing herself by participating in the challenge, Fousheé released the original “Deep End” and promptly became the first Black woman to enter the top 10 of the US Billboard Alternative Airplay charts in 32 years.

