Alexandria, AL – Earlier today we reported on a fire in Alexandria, AL. We have a new update to the story which is below. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 7100 US HWY 431. Upon arrival fire crews observed the fire at the Valley Veterinary Clinic was fully involved and made a rapid assessment not to enter the building and initiated a defensive exterior attack on the fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Jimmy Fisher advised that the fire had already spread throughout the building and other agencies were requested for assistance. The Angel Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department sent additional equipment and firefighters to assist with battling the fire.

ALEXANDRIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO