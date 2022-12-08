Read full article on original website
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
wvtm13.com
8 people lose their home to fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American Red Cross is lending aid to eight people who were left homeless Sunday after a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived just before noon to find heavy fire showing at the house in the 100 block of 10th Court North. There were...
UPDATE – Early Morning Fire in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL – Earlier today we reported on a fire in Alexandria, AL. We have a new update to the story which is below. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 7100 US HWY 431. Upon arrival fire crews observed the fire at the Valley Veterinary Clinic was fully involved and made a rapid assessment not to enter the building and initiated a defensive exterior attack on the fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Jimmy Fisher advised that the fire had already spread throughout the building and other agencies were requested for assistance. The Angel Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department sent additional equipment and firefighters to assist with battling the fire.
9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local […]
wvtm13.com
Street intersection reopened after building collapse in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8: The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency stated the intersection of 12th Street and Forrest Avenue has reopened. ---------------------------------- UPDATE: December 8: The City of Gadsden released an update on the collapsed building. Gadsden firefighters and police officers responded to the collapsed, unoccupied building...
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city councilor reacts to exhibition driving crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More than a dozen people are recovering after a crash that police say stemmed from exhibition driving. Birmingham city councilor Hunter Williams says exhibition driving and street racing are a major problem in the city of Birmingham and the state of Alabama for that matter. 13...
wvtm13.com
Drought improved across the Lower 48 and now flooding is a concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Drought conditions improved in late 2022 according to the November U.S. Drought Monitor report. The subtropical jet served as a moisture source for several weather features to tap into Gulf moisture and increase daily rainfall rates and temperatures. Drought conditions expanded or intensified across portions of the Southeast, Great Lakes, Upper Midwest and central Rockies earlier in the year, but conditions were alleviated or eliminated across portions of the Northwest, northern and southern Plains, Mississippi Valley and parts of the Northeast and Hawaii.
Army veteran shot while confronting suspected thieves in Birmingham’s Forest Park
An Army veteran was shot Sunday morning when he tried to stop what he believes was a car burglary in progress outside his Forest Park home. It was just after 4:10 a.m. when 32-year-old Ethan Lann walked out of his home at The Windsor Apartments to go to his Jeep to go to work.
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wvtm13.com
Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
wvtm13.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County's Edgewater community
EDGEWATER, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies were investigating the scene where a young child was shot Saturday morning in the Edgewater community. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Brooklyn Street, although it was not inside their jurisdiction of Birmingham city limits.
cahabasun.com
Thousands line streets for 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade (2 photo galleries)
Thousands of people lined the streets of Trussville for the 2022 Trussville Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon. The parade began about 3 p.m. on Parkway Drive, turned right onto Gadsden Highway, went through the historic part of downtown and onto Chalkville Mountain Road before finishing shortly past the big Christmas tree at the Trussville Mall.
After exhibition driving crash city leaders say enough is enough, eyewitness tells all
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The investigation continues for a fiery exhibition driving crash that left 13 injured and nine of them in critical condition. It was on John Rogers Drive where a witness tells CBS42 a red charger was doing donuts when it lost control and crashed. This isn’t Birmingham’s first exhibition driving crash that […]
wvtm13.com
Co-workers, customers remember popular Shelby County fast food worker
CHELSEA, Ala. — Our community lost someone special a few days ago. Her name was Phillis Moore, known affectionately as "Miss Phillis." Over the years, she greeted thousands of customers at the McDonald's in Chelsea. Watch the video above as WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph takes a look at the...
Huntsville Police investigating after armed robbery on Nance Road
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on Nance Road.
Suspect charged with biting, scratching Huntsville Police officers
One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.
wvtm13.com
Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
wvtm13.com
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
wvtm13.com
Wednesday brings heavy rainfall, limited threat of severe storm
Eleven degrees above average: Birmingham’s weather feels more like September or October lately, but that changes later this week. Big changes often mean impactful weather in more ways the one. A major storm system threatens severe weather on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi and on Wednesday from Mississippi across the southern half of Alabama into Georgia and northwestern Florida. The northern extent of a severe weather threat remains unclear, but it would not be surprising to see a severe storm as far north as Tuscaloosa and Birmingham by Wednesday afternoon.
