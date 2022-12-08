Read full article on original website
Richard Hernandez
4d ago
That is why my friends Adrian Fontes , I and the majority of Arizona voted for you. We MUSR have every vote counted. Every voter has to have ALL oppurtumities ti submit the vote. The Republicans want to limit and exclude. You your new SOS., want inclusion. I applaud you for making sure those who want to vote are able to do so.
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Election News: County recount underway
MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
azmirror.com
Oath Keepers watched Maricopa County drop boxes, despite claims to the contrary
Attorneys representing Melody Jennings, known online as “TrumperMel,” told a federal court back in October that none of her volunteer drop box watchers to her knowledge had extremist ties, but an analysis of a database of her volunteers by the Arizona Mirror found that isn’t true. In...
AZFamily
GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss
Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts. “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KGUN 9
Arizona resumed executions in 2022, outgoing Brnovich seeks one more
PHEONIX — After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade. And Attorney General Mark Brnovich has set the wheels in motion for a fourth execution, which could come after he leaves office next month.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 9-11
PHOENIX — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she left the Democratic Party on Friday and a suspect was arrested in connection to a shoe repair shop homicide in Mesa. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. Turbulence at the southern...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
kawc.org
Republican who lost Arizona Attorney General race asks judge to declare him winner
PHOENIX -- Republican Abe Hamadeh asked a judge Friday to declare him the winner in the race for Arizona attorney general despite the fact that the final official tally showed him losing to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes. Attorney Tim La Sota said that the general election was "afflicted...
AZFamily
Phoenix Oath Keeper January 6 trial begins in D.C.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The trial of a Phoenix man began in Washington, D.C. Monday after his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, a former member of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group is facing charges in D.C. District Court with District Judge Amit Megta presiding. The 64-year-old Vallejo is facing four charges at Prettyman Court House, just blocks from the Capitol where the insurrection took place.
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement.
yumadailynews.com
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day
As Maricopa County investigates what exactly caused machines to reject thousands of voters’ ballots on Election Day, a Votebeat analysis of technical evidence found that local officials may have pushed the county’s ballot printers past their limits. The thickness of the ballot paper the county used, the need to print on both sides, and the […] The post Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
AZFamily
Winter storm brings snow to northern Arizona
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday!. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
