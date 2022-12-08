ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 5

Richard Hernandez
4d ago

That is why my friends Adrian Fontes , I and the majority of Arizona voted for you. We MUSR have every vote counted. Every voter has to have ALL oppurtumities ti submit the vote. The Republicans want to limit and exclude. You your new SOS., want inclusion. I applaud you for making sure those who want to vote are able to do so.

Reply
2
Related
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Election News: County recount underway

MOHAVE COUNTY – Elections Directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the November 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday. A local public logic and accuracy test of...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss

Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Oath Keeper January 6 trial begins in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The trial of a Phoenix man began in Washington, D.C. Monday after his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Vallejo, a former member of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group is facing charges in D.C. District Court with District Judge Amit Megta presiding. The 64-year-old Vallejo is facing four charges at Prettyman Court House, just blocks from the Capitol where the insurrection took place.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day

As Maricopa County investigates what exactly caused machines to reject thousands of voters’ ballots on Election Day, a Votebeat analysis of technical evidence found that local officials may have pushed the county’s ballot printers past their limits. The thickness of the ballot paper the county used, the need to print on both sides, and the […] The post Too big of a job: Why Maricopa County’s ballot printers failed on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Winter storm brings snow to northern Arizona

According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday!. Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona. Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy