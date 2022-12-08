ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
cw39.com

Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
Click2Houston.com

Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
