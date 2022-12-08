Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Woman found shot to death in ditch on Harland Drive
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a ditch in a northwest Houston neighborhood. The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near Harland Drive and Cyr shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. Officers initially responded to the area after someone reported hearing gunshots....
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed during ‘narcotics transaction’ in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a “narcotics transaction” in northeast Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Laura Koppe Road around 9:33 p.m.
cw39.com
Man charged with DWI manslaughter in fatal crash, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning. Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.
fox26houston.com
Kenswick Drive shooting: 1 teen shot to death, another injured near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One teen was shot to death and another was wounded after allegedly trying to rob a man near Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive near Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: Small...
cw39.com
Fight after possible drug deal leaves a man shot dead, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a possible fight during a drug deal in northeast Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at a strip mall parking lot at the 8600 block of Mesa Drive near Tidwell Road. Police said witnesses told them two men got...
cw39.com
2 teens shot, 1 dead in attempted robbery at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition. It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive. Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe...
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Houston. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 7950 Westheimer Road.
Neighbor stunned after former HPD officer who shot him avoids prison, gets 10 years probation
The victim said what his former next-door neighbor did to him six years ago ruined his life, adding that he still has a bullet in his back to prove it.
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for armed robbery
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he shot and killed a Texas Southern University student back in 2018. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Shanden Powell was out on bond for robbing a shoe store the day he killed 23-year-old Elzima Hines.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by group of men outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a group of men at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd near Bissonnet Street. Investigators said a group of men were...
fox26houston.com
Small church bus crashes, flips over with at least 25 people onboard
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a small church bus crash with about 25 people on board including children in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter that deputies were called to an apartment complex at Hwy 90 Uvalde. Initial...
Click2Houston.com
Human remains found in search for missing Friendswood man, police say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The Friendswood Police Department said they located a set of human remains Monday in the search for a missing man who was last seen Saturday morning. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen in the 100 Block of Clearview Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. Police said Mabry told his family he was going for a walk but never returned home. He was last seen wearing gray Puma shoes, blue jeans, and a gray hoodie, investigators said.
