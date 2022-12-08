Read full article on original website
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023
NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow
It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV
This 1950s NASCAR winner has inspired the new 2023 Dodge Hornet in an obvious way. The post Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tony Stewart’s Decision About SRX’s Future Won’t Sit Well With All Race Fans
The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) is moving to a new night and network. The post Tony Stewart’s Decision About SRX’s Future Won’t Sit Well With All Race Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41
Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
AM Racing partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
Brett Moffitt set to drive the No. 25 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Brett Moffitt is set to move from Our Motorsports to AM Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The announcement was made on Monday. The 30-year-old will pilot the No. 25 car. AM Racing is making...
Jesse Iwuji Motorsports opens lawsuit against sponsor
Jesse Iwuji Motorsports has filed a lawsuit against one of their sponsors. The team is seeking $4 million from Equity Prime Mortgage. Equity Prime Mortgage served as the primary sponsor for 14 races during the 2022 season. The lawsuit claims EPM committed a breach of their sponsorship contract. Information was...
