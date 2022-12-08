It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO