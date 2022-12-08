ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Racing News

Jimmie Johnson to run five NASCAR races in 2023

NASCAR champion set for return to the NASCAR Cup Series with co-owned team. Jimmie Johnson is a 7-time champion in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed 83 race wins along the way. At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition. In the previous two...
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Learned His Lesson After Driving Like a "Bit of a Fool" in the Snow

It's safe to say that most of us have probably had our struggles with winter driving and have maybe even learned a lesson or two after an incident on an icy or snowy road. Back in January 2018, former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some sound advice of his own after losing control in the snow. As it turns out, even professional race car drivers struggle in dicey winter conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

The Tragic Death of 'The Clown Prince of NASCAR' Joe Weatherly at Age 41

Joe Weatherly died at the young age of 41 in the Motor Trend 500 on January 19, 1964. The crash occurred at the now-defunct Riverside International Raceway (RIR) in Southern California. Weatherly was one of the most popular drivers of his time and the two-time defending NASCAR Grand National (now...
Racing News

AM Racing partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Brett Moffitt set to drive the No. 25 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Brett Moffitt is set to move from Our Motorsports to AM Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The announcement was made on Monday. The 30-year-old will pilot the No. 25 car. AM Racing is making...
Racing News

Jesse Iwuji Motorsports opens lawsuit against sponsor

Jesse Iwuji Motorsports has filed a lawsuit against one of their sponsors. The team is seeking $4 million from Equity Prime Mortgage. Equity Prime Mortgage served as the primary sponsor for 14 races during the 2022 season. The lawsuit claims EPM committed a breach of their sponsorship contract. Information was...
