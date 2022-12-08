Read full article on original website
FedEx driver strangled, killed 7-year-old after accidentally hitting her with van, warrant says
The driver of a FedEx truck admitted to strangling and killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas after accidentally hitting her with his van while delivering a package, according to an arrest warrant.
Athena Strand’s grandfather forgives FedEx driver who allegedly killed her
The grandfather of a 7-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a FedEx driver said that although he wants “five minutes alone in a cell with the psycho,” he forgives the heartless suspect. Grandfather Mark Strand, whose granddaughter Athena Strand was found dead in Boyd, shared his anguish after her alleged killer, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. “This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in...
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
toofab.com
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou
Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death
A couple saw packages discarded on the side of a road. They delivered the parcels themselves.
Ahead of the holidays, a couple in Ohio followed in Santa Claus’s footsteps and delivered some packages that appeared to be discarded.
Texas Mom, Husband Arrested For Murdering Her Eight-Year-Old Son
Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested for murder on Monday in the strangulation death of her son, Arturo Coca, earlier in November. A Texas mother and her husband are facing capital murder charges for allegedly abusing and then strangling her 8-year-old son to death. Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
‘Sloppy’ Killer Left a ‘Mess of Evidence,’ Dad of Slain Idaho Student Says
The person who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death as they lay in bed left a “mess of evidence” at the scene, a victim’s father told Fox News on Sunday. Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, said that authorities have indicated it’ll take “a lot of time” to process all the evidence because his daughter’s killer was sloppy. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime,” the grieving dad said, adding that detectives indicated they’d have to examine each piece of evidence “point by point” until DNA is found. Despite the alleged hoard of clues, cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect. The lack of answers has left the town reeling, and has the victims’ families growing increasingly impatient. “Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this,” Steve said.Read it at Fox News
Tanner Horner’s neighbours react as he’s accused of murdering Athena Strand in ‘crime of opportunity’
Neighbours of a suspect accused of abducting and killing seven-year-old Athena Strand have shared their shock and horror at the news. Authorities announced on Friday that FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was taken into custody for the murder of Athena, who went missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, on 30 November. Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that Mr Horner confessed to killing Athena within an hour of her abduction. Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood...
Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her
The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
School bus assistant arrested and fired after he is accused of spraying child with cleaning solution
A Virginia school bus assistant was fired and faces four felony charges after he was accused of spraying a 7-year-old with cleaning solution last week after the child reportedly spit on him. Police arrested David Keith Blackwell, 70, a bus assistant for the York County School Division, in eastern Virginia,...
Mystery deepens as friends reveal accused 'catfisher' visited longtime girlfriend in days before killing a teen's family
The former Virginia trooper accused of killing three members of a California family after “catfishing” their teenage relative drove to the state to visit a longtime girlfriend days before the triple homicide, a close friend of the ex-trooper said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The friend,...
7-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies of Bat Bite
A child in Texas died late last year after being bitten by a bat in a rare human case of rabies, the CDC said Thursday. In a report on the case, one of just five such fatal human infections in 2021, the CDC said the 7-year-old boy was bitten in August after picking a bat up in his backyard. He told his parents, but the family did not immediately seek treatment “because there were no visible bite marks,” according to the report. Several weeks later, he began experiencing strange symptoms, including rashes and pains in his arms. Misdiagnosed with shingles, he worsened in the ensuing days, with symptoms like delusions, drooling, nausea, and vomiting. He was eventually hospitalized “for altered mental status, seizures, and hypersalivation” and finally diagnosed correctly. Despite attempting “aggressive intensive care” and an experimental vaccine, the boy died—22 days after his symptoms emerged. Rabies is invariably fatal once clinical signs begin to emerge, though survival rates are high if treatment is sought immediately after exposure.Read it at CDC
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
