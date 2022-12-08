Read full article on original website
Chris
4d ago
where is the money coming from? are other customers paying more so others pay less? is it a state program? is it a federal program?
UpNorthLive.com
Over $800,000 in funds awarded to 35 local small businesses around Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced 35 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns under the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional...
UpNorthLive.com
Granholm announces $2.5B loan for new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plants
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan governor and current U.S. Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm was in Michigan Monday morning to announce the finalization of a $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells LLC that will help finance new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing in three states, including Michigan. Granholm visited Dearborn, the...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners talk road projects and renewable energy
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Road projects and renewable energy. Those were two topics Traverse City commissioners discussed at Monday night's study session. It'll be a busy few years for the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, around Grand Traverse County. Commissioners got an update from MDOT on road...
Is It Legal to Give Your Mail Carrier a Christmas Tip in Michigan?
It's the time of year when you may share tokens of appreciation with all sorts of people from hair stylists to teachers and babysitters. You may even want to grab a gift card or stuff a little cash in an envelope for your mail carrier. But is it actually legal to give your mail carrier a Christmas tip here in Michigan?
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Consumers Energy to cover $7.25M in heating bills
According to Consumers, many homes and businesses can expect double-digit percent increases in heating bills.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan falling behind other states in economic progress, Business Leaders for MI says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A report from the Business Leaders for Michigan suggests that the state is falling behind other states when it comes to economic progress. As of Sunday, Michigan fell in rank by two spots to 31st place for economic growth and performance, despite showing improvement in per capita gross domestic product, median household income, poverty, and labor force participation.
Social Security to increase by up to $4,100
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Morgan Vander Hart (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Michigan quite hard. In fact, Michigan residents are paying an estimated 14.4% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021 which really adds up when paying any monthly expenses. (source)
A slow moving storm system will impact Michigan for a week
A low pressure is cut-off from the jet stream, meaning it'll wander the Great Lakes for a week. We'll start on the warm side of the system, then gradually shift to the cold side by the weekend.
Recycling Today
Michigan passes recycling overhaul legislation
During the final hours of a lame-duck session Dec. 7, the Michigan Senate approved a package of eight bills that would modernize the state’s waste and recycling collection system. If signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the package will go into effect next year. The package, HB 4454-4461, seeks to...
Michigan hospitals want help overcoming ‘funding crisis’ amid staff shortages
Michigan is facing a funding crisis that could put communities at risk of losing access to high-quality and timely healthcare, according to a group of health officials asking for state and federal assistance. The state has lost as many as 1,700 staffed hospital beds since 2020 due to a lack...
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
UpNorthLive.com
Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court...
13abc.com
Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
Moving? The 10 Best Counties To Live In Michigan
Are you thinking of moving to Michigan? Do you already live in Michigan, but are planning to move somewhere new in the Great Lakes State? If the answer is yes to both questions, you may want to consider relocating to one of the ten best counties in Michigan. Full disclosure,...
Take Cash If You’re Planning To Visit A West Michigan Dispensary Today
Michiganders love their cannabis, there's no debate based on record sales in 2021 and likely 2022. It's hard to go any distance without seeing a dispensary or a billboard for one along Michigan's roadways. While cannabis consumption and purchasing is legal here, it's not legalized on a federal level, which...
