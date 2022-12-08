ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now

You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi. The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
WKRN News 2

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning

Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
ZDNet

The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart

If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
iheart.com

More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual

This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
ZDNet

Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'

Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
Parade

McDonald's Gifting Customers With Holiday Deals That Include BOGO Offers

The only thing better than McDonald's is free McDonald's. This holiday season, the nationwide fast-food chain has set out on a mission to "be the hero" and will reportedly offer three weeks of salacious deals featuring buy-one-get-one-free options, 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, free chicken nuggets, and a whole lot more, according to a recent press release.
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment

Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.

