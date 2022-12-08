Read full article on original website
Aldi Is Sneaking $500 Gift Cards Into Curbside Grocery Orders Right Now
You could be in for a treat this holiday season with Aldi. The popular German discount grocery chain is giving away free gift cards valued between $25 and $500 in some of its curbside grocery orders. The gift cards will come attached to a cheerful holiday gnome, and will be snuck into lucky grocery orders at select Aldi locations across the country.
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
Amazon Alexa feature lets customers thank delivery drivers
Amazon is celebrating a major shipping milestone by rolling out a new feature that will allow users to thank their delivery driver through their Amazon Alexa devices
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Walgreens Delivery: Same-Day Service, Now 24/7
Need that Advil and Diet Coke right now? The pharmacy giant is the first of its kind to offer 24-hour same-day delivery.
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Here's How to Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season
This article is in partnership with Walmart. The items featured will be selected from a list provided by Walmart. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. The...
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week
When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit. But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the...
Amazon delivery driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages
A 23-year-old Amazon Flex delivery driver has been arrested by police in New Hampshire after she allegedly stole packages instead of delivering them to their destinations.
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
10 tips to save money shopping on Amazon this holiday season – including free trials to trading items
AMAZON has some hidden deals all year long, and now, the best tips for snagging top holiday savings have been revealed. From student discounts to free movies and shows, there are many tips to save money when shopping on Amazon. There are over 160million people who pay for Amazon Prime...
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
Wrap up your holiday shopping, or give a great last-minute gift, with a Costco membership
Shopping on a budget is tough, and it doesn’t get easier when you’re planning to feed a fleet of holiday guests traveling to see you. Friends and family are on their way, and it’s time to find out how you will fill your table with tasty treats without breaking the bank.
More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual
This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'
Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
McDonald's Gifting Customers With Holiday Deals That Include BOGO Offers
The only thing better than McDonald's is free McDonald's. This holiday season, the nationwide fast-food chain has set out on a mission to "be the hero" and will reportedly offer three weeks of salacious deals featuring buy-one-get-one-free options, 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers, free chicken nuggets, and a whole lot more, according to a recent press release.
Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment
Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
