What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker Restaurant
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football recruiting: Hokies land three players Sunday for 2023 class
Sunday was a big day for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The men’s basketball team won at the Barclays Center — again. The No. 7 women’s team won. And the wrestling team won. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry held perhaps the most critical recruiting weekend of his one year on the job beginning Friday as the Hokies hosted multiple visitors less than two weeks before college football’s early signing period.
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy for my kids, as always, and […]
Augusta Free Press
Des Kitchings seems to be coming back after awful first year at Virginia: How?
I wouldn’t have bet a nickel a month ago that Des Kitchings would still be the Virginia offensive coordinator, but here we are. That Kitchings hasn’t been shown the door isn’t just coaching malpractice on the part of head coach Tony Elliott; it’s AD malpractice on the part of Carla Williams.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia, at 11-0, still left on the outside of the AP Top 25
Gee, you have to wonder what Virginia needs to do to get a spot in the women’s Top 25. The ‘Hoos (11-0) got seven measly points this week to be left way on the outside looking in with the AP Top 25 voting, despite being ranked 25th in the latest NET rankings.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, December 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Monday, December 12.
Virginia Celebrates 40th Anniversary of "The Game of the Decade"
On December 11th, 1982, Ralph Sampson and Patrick Ewing clashed in one of the most memorable college basketball games of all time
Virginia Moves Up to No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 2 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
NBC 29 News
New Olympic Sports Center coming to UVA September 2025
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building and Grounds Committee has reviewed and approved the revised design for the Olympic Sports Center. The building is designed to support all 750 student athletes competing in 27 varsity sports. “This master plan and the Athletics Complex will be really transformational for not only...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Charlottesville Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Charlottesville Virginia, look no further as you are in the right place!. We have carefully compiled for you a list of the very best things to do in Charlottesville VA you shouldn’t miss. From Carter Mountain Orchard to...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sterling, VA
Sterling is the place to be if you're looking for a fun-filled getaway!. Sterling in Loudoun County is a vibrant area known for its state-of-the-art data centers, chic shopping malls, and suburban residential neighborhoods. It's also home to several parks and recreation areas, including Algonkian Regional Park. There are also...
fhsfalconer.com
Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County
Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group Scores $81M for Logistics Park in Winchester
The Meridian Group has secured $80.5 million in construction financing to develop One Logistics Park Building 2, a 1 million-square-foot distribution warehouse in Winchester, Va. JLL arranged the financing for the developer, facilitating loans from Bank OZK and Acore Capital. The building is part of the larger master-planned One Logistics...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
theriver953.com
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
theriver953.com
American Legion Community Band Christmas Concert
Their Christmas Concert. Located at Boggs Chapel at R-MA. 200 Academy Drive Front Royal, VA. The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the...
