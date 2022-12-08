ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Princess Kawananakoa praised for her generosity

Flags across the state are flying at half staff following the death of Princess Abigail Kawananakoa, a descendant of Hawaiian royalty. Iolani Palace made the announcement Monday morning on Dec. 11 that she died peacefully last night at her Nuuanu home.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast

DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
HAUULA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Cancer Center pushes to raise clinical trial levels back up

Patient participation in cancer clinical trials at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center and across the nation began to decline in 2020 due to the pandemic. Clinical centers experienced staffing shortages which limited patients’ access to these trials that offer cutting-edge treatments and provide the highest level of care with outcomes leading to more patients being cured of cancer, living longer and improving their overall quality of life.
HONOLULU, HI
Robb Report

This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room

 It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show.   A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy