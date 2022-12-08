Read full article on original website
Princess Kawananakoa praised for her generosity
Flags across the state are flying at half staff following the death of Princess Abigail Kawananakoa, a descendant of Hawaiian royalty. Iolani Palace made the announcement Monday morning on Dec. 11 that she died peacefully last night at her Nuuanu home.
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is this weekend
Ho‘omau Hawai‘i Market is taking place this weekend at the Hawai'i Convention Center. The pop-up mākeke is providing local residents and visitors access to over 60 Native Hawaiian-owned businesses.
That’s a wrap on the 50th Honolulu Marathon!
Thousands of runners from all over the world had an early start to their day with the 50th Honolulu Marathon starting at 5am.
‘A‘ala Park has a mural make-over
‘A‘ala Park right outside Chinatown received a series of murals that now adorn its facilities.
LIST: Top 10 best pastry spots near Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
bb.q Chicken’s new location at Aiea Shopping Center
A popular fried chicken spot recently expanded to Aiea Shopping Center
Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
The legacy of a Scottish man remains in Waikīkī
Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Archibald Cleghorn moved to Hawaiʻi with his family in 1851.
Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Cancer Center pushes to raise clinical trial levels back up
Patient participation in cancer clinical trials at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center and across the nation began to decline in 2020 due to the pandemic. Clinical centers experienced staffing shortages which limited patients’ access to these trials that offer cutting-edge treatments and provide the highest level of care with outcomes leading to more patients being cured of cancer, living longer and improving their overall quality of life.
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A very special conversation between a Hawaiian Airlines attendant and passenger was not heard — but seen. Baby Luca and flight attendant Milo Penarubia connected through sign language. Luca — who was on his very first flight — was born deaf and only communicates in American...
LIST: Best manapua spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranked the best manapua spots within a region and came out with their list of best manapua on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
Jocelyn Alo named Sports Illustrated Female Athlete of the Year
Alo capped off her memorable 2022 with another prestigious award.
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
This $27 Million Estate in Hawaii Has a 75-Foot Private Beach and Ocean Views From Every Room
It’s hard to compete with the beauty of Hawaii’s natural landscape. However, one newly built mansion comes close to stealing the show. A contemporary stunner on Cromwell’s Beach in Honolulu just listed for $26.9 million and is being offered up by local developer Tom Nicholson, founder of Nicholson Companies. The striking abode is one of 27 residences the company has built throughout Hawaii, and if it is scooped up at full asking price, get ready to say aloha to the area’s most expensive sale. The four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath pad spans 7,500 square feet and comes with 75 feet of prime beachfront....
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
