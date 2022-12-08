Read full article on original website
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
Germantown students set to meet about "3G" agreement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Save the G Squad is set to meet Tuesday, Dec.13 at Germantown High at 10:30 a.m. to discuss their support of the proposed "3G" agreement, as leaders continue to make final votes this week, deciding the future of Germantown schools. Save the G Squad is a...
Students join lawsuit against UofM commercial aviation degree program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 40 students have joined in a lawsuit against the University of Memphis after they said a new commercial aviation degree program does not deliver on what it promises. Sherif Mansour, a student, said he learned two months before his recent graduation the university had not...
Germantown board prepares for 3G school vote
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Alderman will vote on the future of Germantown schools Monday, Dec 12 at 6 p.m. This vote is a step forward and will be the first of several votes happening this week. Last week in the dispute over Germantown elementary, middle, and...
Hospitals struggle to hire, keep registered nurses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The growing nursing shortage is pushing many healthcare systems across the country to their breaking point. A new survey by staffing firm Incredible Health found more than one-third, or about 34 percent of nurses, say it is very likely they will leave the profession by the end of the year. 44 percent […]
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Community shopping event held by alumnae chapter of Delta Theta sorority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shopping small and supporting businesses who have been "underwater" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of an event in Memphis held on Saturday. The Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority Inc. hosted a "Shopping Spree" aimed at supporting these local...
Family, friends say missing University of Memphis student vanished the night before graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation. The Memphis Police department issued a City Watch alert for Wilson over the weekend. He’s described as 6″ tall, 240 pounds, with black braids.
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
New details emerge in the Germantown schools debate
The Shelby County government could fund $77.5 million toward the new Cordova High school. Meanwhile, GHS could be sold by MSCS with help from Germantown.
Missing children in Memphis drawin more attention, but no increase in cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. In the last three days alone, MPD has posted the flyers of at least 10 children missing in Memphis on its Facebook page. Among them, 15-year-old […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
Tennessee eyes $2M in contracts to test 1,000 rape kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits it says need to be tested before the end of June. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as the...
'Worthy of Whitehaven' | New Christmas tree unveiled as a symbol of hope and the power of the community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday evening, Whitehaven held its Christmas tree lighting ceremony outside of Southland Mall. It comes after public outcry over the first tree led to a fundraiser to replace it. It’s because this tree is more than just pine needles and decorations. To the people of...
Millington schools hope to wipe away illness with latest big donation
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Municipal School District got a big delivery to save it some money and help keep students healthy. Frontline Impact Project donated 135,000 disinfecting wipes to the district. Two trucks dropped off the wipes Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. With RSV, flu, and COVID-19 spreading...
Problems continue at Midtown Memphis apartment complex
People who live at The Venue in Memphis say they've had enough. After almost a month, they still don't have heat or hot water.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development
Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
