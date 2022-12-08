ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Germantown board prepares for 3G school vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Alderman will vote on the future of Germantown schools Monday, Dec 12 at 6 p.m. This vote is a step forward and will be the first of several votes happening this week. Last week in the dispute over Germantown elementary, middle, and...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Hospitals struggle to hire, keep registered nurses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The growing nursing shortage is pushing many healthcare systems across the country to their breaking point. A new survey by staffing firm Incredible Health found more than one-third, or about 34 percent of nurses, say it is very likely they will leave the profession by the end of the year. 44 percent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Community shopping event held by alumnae chapter of Delta Theta sorority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shopping small and supporting businesses who have been "underwater" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of an event in Memphis held on Saturday. The Shelby County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority Inc. hosted a "Shopping Spree" aimed at supporting these local...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

No time for ‘silos’ with billions in play for economic development

Pivoting off recently announced new leadership at the Greater Memphis Chamber, conversations were called for with Black Business Association’s Ernest D. Strickland, Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum’s Jozelle Booker and Stephanie Alexander with the Memphis Area Minority Contractors Association. The three entities – BBA, MMBC Continuum and MAMCA...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MEMPHIS, TN
