KLST: Schedule changes and other updates with SAISD

(KLST) San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the recent investigation at Lone Star Middle School, San Angelo READS! and schedule changes coming up.

During an investigation at SAISD’s Lone Star Middle School, a 13-year-old was arrested after a firearm was located in a backpack at the school. According to SAPD, a student had notified staff and off-duty SAPD officers working as security at the school of the issue.

“The students are much much better at telling us when they are unsafe,” Dr. Dethloff shared.

“Immediately the Lone Star Middle School staff did an incredible job, with Principal Amy Lamaster there, of conducting a quick investigation in partnership with the SAPD.”

Dr. Dethloff added that the students did an incredible job of containing their composure, remaining safe and continuing with their education following the investigation.

Dr. Dethloff also told McEnrue that schedule changes will begin on January 3 for students at Lake View and Central High School will dismiss at 4:02 p.m. instead of 4:32 p.m.

Dr. Dethloff says that they had hired 11 new bus drivers along with raising the pay to help ensure their students can make it to school and events.

