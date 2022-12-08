ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST: Schedule changes and other updates with SAISD

By Israel Pizana, Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaCc6_0jcNNv5500

(KLST) San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the recent investigation at Lone Star Middle School, San Angelo READS! and schedule changes coming up.

During an investigation at SAISD’s Lone Star Middle School, a 13-year-old was arrested after a firearm was located in a backpack at the school. According to SAPD, a student had notified staff and off-duty SAPD officers working as security at the school of the issue.

“The students are much much better at telling us when they are unsafe,” Dr. Dethloff shared.

“Immediately the Lone Star Middle School staff did an incredible job, with Principal Amy Lamaster there, of conducting a quick investigation in partnership with the SAPD.”

Dr. Dethloff added that the students did an incredible job of containing their composure, remaining safe and continuing with their education following the investigation.

Dr. Dethloff also told McEnrue that schedule changes will begin on January 3 for students at Lake View and Central High School will dismiss at 4:02 p.m. instead of 4:32 p.m.

Dr. Dethloff says that they had hired 11 new bus drivers along with raising the pay to help ensure their students can make it to school and events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Coleman Co. State Bank Opens Location in San Angelo

Abilene, TX – Coleman County State Bank (CCSB) is proud to announce that it has opened a new loan production office (LPO) and deposit production office (DPO) in the heart of San Angelo, TX. In making the new announcement, CCSB’s President and CEO, Reave Scott, said, “We are very...
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Thunderstorms Expected Tonight

Thunderstorms are expected overnight Monday night and a few may become strong to severe capable of producing quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph. Most likely time for the storms to occur will be between midnight and 6:00 am. "Storms are forecast to develop to the north of Abilene by midnight, then grow into a line south of I-20 and expand toward San Angelo by around 2:00 am then move through Coleman County prior to 6:00 am," said Randy Turner, KOXE Meteorologist. Expect the rain chance to be over by 9:00 am followed by gusty west wind and gradual clearing.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Hunt Is On For This San Angelo Man

SAN ANGELO, TX – The hunt is on for a San Angelo man who is wanted for failing to meet his bond requirements. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2022, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 50-year-old Roberto Arambula. The warrant was issued after Freedom Bail Bonds claimed Arambula had stopped checking in with the bondsman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTSM

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Conexión San Angelo hosting 20th Annual Christmas Posada

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Conexión San Angelo is hosting the 20th Annual Christmas Posada at the Angelo Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s celebration will be in memory of Gregorio Gutiérrez and will include a feast of tamales, ponche, bunuelos, champurrado, and much more. There will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Fiery Crash on US 87

SAN ANGELO, TX — Avoid the area of US 87 and FM 2105 until further notice. According to reporters on scene, on Dec. 12, 2022 at around 6:45 p.m. multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 87 N and FM 2105 for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wall outside hitter Brooke Lehr signs with Western Texas College

SAN ANGELO, TX— It was a special day in Wall Monday afternoon as senior Brooke Lehr signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Western Texas College. The Lady Hawk volleyball team only had two seniors- Lehr and Kamryn Williams who both committed to play collegiately. Back in August, Lehr verbally announced her commitment, […]
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

NWS radar down because of maintenance issue

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo KSJT radar is currently down due to maintenance issues. NWS technicians are currently working to amend the issues and stated there isn’t any predicted precipitation for today, December 11, 2022, and wanted to remind the community there are plenty of surrounding ones to use in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 11, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
saisd.org

Update Regarding Police Department Investigation at Lone Star Middle School

On the afternoon of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, San Angelo ISD and Lone Star Middle School received a report of a student having a handgun on campus. Immediately campus leaders and district administrators began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department, searched the individual and campus, located and confiscated the handgun and the student is in custody. A Resource Officer is assigned to the campus to provide additional safety and security.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo Plans to Limit Public Information Requests

SAN ANGELO, TX — A curious item on the Tuesday City Council agenda proposes to limit the amount of effort the City Staff consumes responding to requests for public information. Called “Public Information Requests” or PIRs, City staff claims these requests have increased 42 percent since the implementation of special software that allows requesters to submit inquiries through a web portal. Meanwhile, City staff argues, staffing levels at the City Clerk’s office have remained the same.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 13-year-old with a Gun Prompts Lockdown at San Angelo Middle School

SAN ANGELO – Lone Star Middle School staff was made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to the San Angelo Police Department, school staff and an Off Duty SAPD Officer (who was working security at Lone Star) immediately began investigating the incident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy