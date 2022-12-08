The trade market is finally up and running: The A’s sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team deal with nine players and plenty of quirks. Here are the details of the swap, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Braves will receive Murphy from the A’s in exchange for major-league catcher Manny Piña and a prospect package of left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller and right-handed pitchers Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas. The Braves will also send two players—All-Star catcher William Contreras and minor-league pitcher Justin Yeager—to the Brewers. Finally, the Brewers will send utilityman Esteury Ruiz to the A’s, and they will get back minor-league pitcher Joel Payamps.

