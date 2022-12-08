Read full article on original website
Breaking Down the Strange, Three-Way Sean Murphy Trade
The trade market is finally up and running: The A’s sent catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team deal with nine players and plenty of quirks. Here are the details of the swap, which was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Braves will receive Murphy from the A’s in exchange for major-league catcher Manny Piña and a prospect package of left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller and right-handed pitchers Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas. The Braves will also send two players—All-Star catcher William Contreras and minor-league pitcher Justin Yeager—to the Brewers. Finally, the Brewers will send utilityman Esteury Ruiz to the A’s, and they will get back minor-league pitcher Joel Payamps.
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Christian Vazquez to Twins
The Minnesota Twins and catcher Christian Vázquez reportedly agreed to a three-year contract on Monday, per the New York Post and the Boston Globe. The long-time Boston Red Sox was traded to the Houston Astros in a deadline deal to supplement the Astros' run to the World Series. He batted .274 for the season, with nine home runs and 52 RBI.
New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga
The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson this week to bring their luxury tax payroll to a record $335 million, per RosterResource. However, they aren't finished. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets want Senga "badly" and continue to pursue him. As a source...
