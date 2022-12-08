ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Nanticoke Historical Society to hold book-signing event

Times Leader
 5 days ago
The Nanticoke Historical Society will hold a book signing event for “Under the Witness Tree” The City of Nanticoke in Stories and Photos, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the historic Samatha Mill House, 495 East Main Street, Nanticoke, next to the Mill Memorial Library. Memorabilia from the society’s vast collection will also be on display. All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the Nanticoke Historical Society. From left are Julianna Zarzycki, president of the Nanticoke Historical Society, and Judith Pernisek Minsavage, author. For more information call 570-258-1367

Five members of the Plains American Legion Post 558 were recently honored by the NEPA Quilts of Valor (QOV) Chapter during a recent ceremony held at the post headquarters. Joseph Urban, of Plains, joined the 109th Field Artillery of the Pennsylvania...
It was presented as a plan for Luzerne County to free up more than $300,000 in funds for human services programs — stop leasing space in another structure and consolidate offices under one roof in a county-owned building. Now the...
Retired Pennsylvania State Senator John Yudichak recently visited the office of Visit Luzerne County, where he was thanked for his longtime support of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau and his support of promoting tourism in Luzerne County. In 2021,...
Times Leader

Times Leader

