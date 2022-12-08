Read full article on original website
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s ID found near body
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate from the University of Memphis on Saturday but never showed up. Deputies say they responded to a fire […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: South Memphis shooting leaves 1 victim injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:13 p.m. on Wellington Street. A shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police say there is no suspect information at...
actionnews5.com
Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove. One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police. The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
Man dies after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Highland Meadows apartments on Parkhurst Court off of Airways just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Police said one shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at the scene and taken to the hospital but later died […]
Missing children in Memphis drawin more attention, but no increase in cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. In the last three days alone, MPD has posted the flyers of at least 10 children missing in Memphis on its Facebook page. Among them, 15-year-old […]
City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student
UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that BarShay Wilson’s ID was found Monday near a burned car in Arlington. See story link below for latest details. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old BarShay Wilson who […]
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
localmemphis.com
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
actionnews5.com
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left a woman dead and a child injured on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident at 12:01 a.m. in the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street, according to police. One female was located...
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Man stabbed to death near brewery; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found stabbed to death after police responded to a fight call in the Edge District. Police have charged Antwon Freeman with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Phillip Godwin, 61, was found stabbed to death. It began on South Orleans Street on Monday afternoon. Police say a man and his […]
Driver killed in Cordova car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Single-car crash at I-40 E and Appling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to a single-car accident at I-40 E and Appling Monday morning at 12:15 a.m. According to Memphis Fire, no one was transported. The condition of the driver and possible passengers has not been confirmed.
actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
Man injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured Saturday night in an East Memphis shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wilshire Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police said […]
