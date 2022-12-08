Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Trae Young fined for absolutely ridiculous reason
On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Chicago Bulls in an absolutely wild overtime finish when rookie AJ Griffin caught an alley-oop pass from the sideline and hit a contested game-winner by contorting his body in the air. It was certainly a cause for celebration as the home crowd went absolutely crazy, but the Read more... The post Trae Young fined for absolutely ridiculous reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Among League Leaders in Free Throw Attempts and Percentage
Oklahoma City fans were frustrated last season when then-Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was selected as an All-Star replacement over OKC's lead guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The former Clipper averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists and five rebounds last year for the Thunder, and while the Oklahoma City faithful knew that Gilgeous-Alexander was talented, few envisioned the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaging 30.8 points per game the following season. A huge aid to SGA's scoring uptick has been his ability to consistently get to the charity strip.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Former SI Journalist Who Passed Suddenly At World Cup Honored By LeBron James
Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who sadly passed away quite suddenly while covering the ongoing World Cup in Qatar at age 48, had a special connection to Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James: he wrote that now-classic 2002 Sports Illustrated cover story on The Chosen One, one of the first big national pieces on the now-18-time All-Star when he was merely a high school junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary's in Akron, Ohio.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards
Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with...
Centre Daily
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery on left shin
DETROIT — Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been sidelined for 17 games since the Pistons' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 9.
Centre Daily
Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference
When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
2023 NBA mock draft: Detroit Pistons land the NBA’s next phenom in latest projections
It’s never too early to dive into our 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-’23 season now ongoing and the
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Admits L.A. Was Totally Spent By Overtime Of Sixers Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers worked their tails off to score 10 points in the final 35 seconds of regulation and force their game against the Philadelphia 76ers into overtime Friday. But it appeared that the effort it took to salvage the contest in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter...
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Comments / 0