Michigan State Police shows off winter weather driving techniques

By Wells Foster
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Icy roads can lead to split-second decisions behind the wheel. It’s a moment where experts say every movement you make matters.

“Look and steer in the direction that you want to go,” said Michigan State Police Sgt. Patrick Agema.

Experts say the number one mistake they see is people driving too fast, and when it comes to braking, Michigan State Police says you really need to be careful depending on what situation you are in.

“If you hit your brake, and your ABS is applied stick with it. But if you’re trying to correct from a skid, what we teach here is reduce the brake pressure, take your foot off the brake, take your foot off the accelerator and look and steer in the direction you want to go,” said Sgt. Agema.

They want drivers to know that all it takes is cold weather and a little precipitation to create spots of ice you can’t always see.

“We all know the weather can turn instantly right and it can be a beautiful winter day with light frost on the ground and then that frost can immediately turn to black ice,” said Sgt. Agema.

