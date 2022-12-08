Read full article on original website
Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino
According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic the Guardians are in agreement with 32-year-old free agent catcher Mike Zunino. Robert Murray MLB writer for FanSided reports Zunino's contract for the 2023 season is 1-year for $6 million dollars. Zunino should provide Cleveland with high-quality defense they are looking for behind...
Dodgers: Kershaw Reveals that LA Wasn’t His Only Option
Clayton Kershaw is locked in with the Dodgers for the 2023 season, but previous speculations that circulated about whether or not Clayton Kershaw would return also revealed that the southpaw was entertaining the idea of playing for one particular team. Rumors surfaced that the 3-time Cy Young winner was looking...
Braves acquire Oakland catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos comes with a special uniqueness possessed by few in his position. Where and when others zig, he zags. You might think you know what he may do to improve his club at a given point in time, but he always reminds you of something.
Trevor Williams says Nationals signed him for starting role
Trevor Williams showed last season that he could be a versatile part of a pitching staff, mixing in nine starts and 21 relief appearances. Still, he wanted the next club he joined to put him in the rotation — and that's exactly what the Washington Nationals plan to do.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Sees LA in the Market for Dansby Swanson
The Trea Turner saga is officially over for the Dodgers. The long time coming was made official with Turner returning to the east coast but now the Dodgers have a new need to fill. Carlos Correa no longer seems to be a viable option for the Dodgers while Xander Bogaerts...
‘Make Me Laugh, Make Me Cry’: You Need to Know Joe Donnelly
Tom Verducci says goodbye to his friend and mentor, who died Sunday at 87.
Metropolitan Division-leading Devils take on the Stars
Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -148, Stars +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey is 10-4-1...
