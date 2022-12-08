ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport

By Vanessa Murphy
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAd3l_0jcNKFLI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.

A felony warrant was issued for Sam Brinton, a deputy assistant secretary, sources said. The charge is for grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, records showed.

Brinton is a deputy assistant secretary of the office of spent fuel and waste disposition, according to the Office of Nuclear Energy’s website.

Brinton faces charges for a similar incident at the Minneapolis airport. He was on leave after charges were filed in connection with that incident, an energy department spokesman said in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 18

haijazz mil
4d ago

This is getting to be old news! What’s happening to him now?! Does he still have a government position after a felony?!? Creepy guy would fit right in in a men’s prison!!

Reply
15
James R May
4d ago

The Democrats always pick the real winners 😂it’s like how will destroy the country the most

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas

Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

RTC celebrates 30 years in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is marking a major milestone in Southern Nevada. It launched a year-long celebration to mark 30 years of transit service in the community. On Monday, RTC recognized several drivers and mechanics who have kept the community moving for nearly three decades. “Whether it’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy