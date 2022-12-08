ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Two sides of a coin

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwLUB_0jcNK2x600

MOSES LAKE — The first Columbia Basin Big Nine dual meet of the young 2022-23 wrestling season ended in a 54-24 win over Sunnyside for the Moses Lake girls wrestling team, and a 55-18 loss to Sunnyside for the boys wrestlers.

Maverick girls

At least seven Maverick wrestlers pinned their opponents in a match that took less than an hour. Second-year Coach David Peralez said he was pleased with his team’s approach.

“The first thing I love is our aggressiveness,” he said. “That’s something going into the second year that we’re really trying to focus on.”

Mavericks Elyssa Armendo Ruiz (105), Ashley Narenjo (120), Brianna Martinez (125), Bianca Johnson (135), Lakailey Rodriguez (140) Kathryn Pugh (145) and Katelyn Rodriguez (170) all won their matches by pinning their opponent, known in wrestling as a fall.

“A lot of it also has to do with their confidence,” Peralez said. “I have a lot of wrestlers that this is their first year. And so I understood how to set the practices to build that confidence and aggressiveness. And I think that’s what showed tonight, being super-aggressive on their feet and just taking those shots, and dictating the match and the tempo.”

Being aggressive, he said, is a key to success in wrestling.

“I think that’s a huge factor in wrestling. In wrestling, you have to have this mindset that you’re going to take anyone down. I don’t care if it’s a state champion that is lined up across from you, you have to have that identity that you’re going to be aggressive that steps out on that mat,” Peralez said.

This early in the season there are still things that need work, he said.

“A lot of the newer wrestlers, there are so many little fundamental mistakes that we made. And there are a lot of things that we can clean up and get even better at. Things were pretty decent out there, but (there were) things that we can improve at. There’s not just one area I’m kind of focused on, I saw a lot of areas where we can improve,” he said.

“But we’re not that far off. I think that by the way we looked tonight, by the end of the year we’ll be looking just fine,” he said.

Maverick boys

Sunnyside is the top-ranked team in the state, and first-year Coach Jose Tanguma said the match provided a chance for his very young team to evaluate their progress.

“Against the number-one ranked team in the state right now - it’s something to see where we’re at, and where we need to get to. So it’s a good eye-opener.”

Dayton Reagan (152) pinned his opponent, and Brock Clark (170) was working to pin his opponent when time ran out in the third period, allowing John Rendon of Sunnyside to escape with a 2-0 win.

“I know a lot of the kids were kind of worried (because) we were facing the number one team. But I told the kids, we’re at the bottom right now. We’ve got to work ourselves up. And we want to start with Sunnyside. We’re not going to run away from them - we’re going to see them a lot. And we’re just going to keep improving,” Tanguma said.

The Maverick wrestlers didn’t give up, he said.

“I like that my guys were still in the fight; they were being aggressive. We’re very young right now,” he said.

The team needs more practice, he said, and more work on technique.

“More time in the (wrestling) room,” Tanguma said. “More mat time. We’re doing a lot of live wrestling now, putting kids in uncomfortable situations during the match, have them fight out of those positions, learn from that experience. Keeping the pressure on the opponent, not backing away from the opponent.”

Correction: The athlete in the lead photo for this story was initially misidentified in the caption. That error has been appended in the caption above.

Comments / 1

Related
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started for brothers killed in wreck near George

GEORGE — A GoFundMe account has been established for two brothers from Quincy that were killed in a wreck on Tuesday near George. Daniel Zepeda Medina, 27, and Rodrigo Zepeda Medina, 21, died after the younger brother lost control of his car on an icy Adams Road and collided with a pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.
QUINCY, WA
KXLY

Saturday is a Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow forecast for northern valleys

Another storm moves into the Inland Northwest Friday night and will create hazardous travel conditions in our northern valleys. These areas will have a Weather Alert Day on Saturday with 6-10″ of snow possible from Highway 2 to the Canada border and from Omak east to Sandpoint. This includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Boundary, and Bonner counties. These counties are under a Winter Storm Warning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Spokane man dies after crash in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane man has been identified as the victim in a car crash in Benton County. It happened Saturday, December 10, just after 4:30 a.m. Authorities said Oliver Bastien, 47, was driving westbound on I-82 just under two miles east of Kennewick. Bastien was driving too fast for the weather conditions and lost control of his...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

42-acre industrial development project underway in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Virginia-based Third Security LLC has announced the development of a 42-acre industrial development project adjacent to the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. The site under development is called the "Moses Lake Commerce Center." Crews recently broke ground on a 108,000 square foot food processing facility,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Othello man accused of hit-and-run in injury crash on SR 17

OTHELLO - Washington state troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday. State patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
OTHELLO, WA
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
131
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy