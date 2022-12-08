Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
After less than a year, DHEC board chair steps down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has stepped down. Robert Bolchoz, who has served in the position for less than a year, said in a resignation letter that "one of my long-standing legal clients recently asked me to take on an expanded role regarding some of its business interests. This new opportunity will preclude my being able to maintain my commitment to the board and the agency while running my law practice."
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
Saluda River Academy for the Arts produces two News19 Teachers of the Week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's cool that Lauren McClure was nominated to be the News19 Teacher of the Week. You see, even before she was a teacher at Saluda River Academy for the Arts in Lexington School District Two, she was a student. "Some of the teachers that were...
Eastover residents concerned about water quality of brown water
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We’re on your side tonight with details on a water issue in the Town of Eastover. Residents contacted News 19 about discolored water two days after the town restored water service after a brief outage. “This is the water out of the faucet when you’re...
US-521 bridge in Camden shifts thousands of drivers with bridge replacement
CAMDEN, S.C. — New traffic pattern signs flash on US-521 heading in and out of Camden as South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues its bridge replacement project. The new pattern shifts over 16,000 daily drivers to the newly opened bridge…. Residents like Henry Blackwell-Rodriguez III drives in the...
Former Lexington County deputy charged by SLED for incident that occurred last summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's deputy after an investigation requested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD), following an incident involving the deputy last summer. Former patrol deputy Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, has been arrested and charged...
Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
Richland Two's school choice online applications now being accepted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The online application process for Richland School District Two's "Choice Program" is now open. The program allows students to apply to a magnet school, virtual school or another school outside of their residential school zone. Parents/guardians applying online can indicate up to three schools or programs they would like their student to attend.
Richland One opens application period for magnet programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents and guardians of students in Richland County School District One have until January 31, 2023, if they wish to enroll their children in the district's magnet school programs for the 2023-2024 school year. Richland One's magnet programs are available for grade levels pre-kindergarten through 12th...
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Pharmaceutical company says it will create 94 jobs in Richland county expansion
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer that has called Richland County home for the last 25 years is planning a multi-million dollar expansion. The Ritedose Corporation, which makes aseptic sterile, single-dose medication, will be investing $81 million into the project and expects to create...
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
Richland One placed on fiscal watch by Superintendent of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Tuesday placed Richland School District One on fiscal watch after a P-Card audit conducted by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). In a notification letter to district officials, Spearman said the findings listed in the audit report identified...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
'I got my Christmas present early': Aspen Jeter found safe in Virginia, Orangeburg sheriff says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A search for a missing child that began in Orangeburg County has ended in Virginia with the child safe and her father in custody. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that 5-year-old Aspen Jeter had been found in Danville, Virginia and her father has since been charged with the murder of the child's mother.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges
DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe. But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.
Spears Creek Church Road near I-20 reopens after gas line break
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Traffic is flowing as usual in northeast Richland County after a damaged natural gas line closed Spears Creek Church Road for several hours Monday afternoon. As of 10;45 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department said crews have cleared from Spears Creek Church Road at Liberty Ridge Drive...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0