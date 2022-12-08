ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

News19 WLTX

Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

After less than a year, DHEC board chair steps down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The board chairman of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has stepped down. Robert Bolchoz, who has served in the position for less than a year, said in a resignation letter that "one of my long-standing legal clients recently asked me to take on an expanded role regarding some of its business interests. This new opportunity will preclude my being able to maintain my commitment to the board and the agency while running my law practice."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike

SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's school choice online applications now being accepted

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The online application process for Richland School District Two's "Choice Program" is now open. The program allows students to apply to a magnet school, virtual school or another school outside of their residential school zone. Parents/guardians applying online can indicate up to three schools or programs they would like their student to attend.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland One opens application period for magnet programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents and guardians of students in Richland County School District One have until January 31, 2023, if they wish to enroll their children in the district's magnet school programs for the 2023-2024 school year. Richland One's magnet programs are available for grade levels pre-kindergarten through 12th...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas

COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Warrants provide more details on Antar Jeter charges

DANVILLE, Va. — After weeks of searching, the father of a once-missing child is in custody and that child has been found safe. But as the quest to find 5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally comes to a positive end, the investigation into the death of her mother - allegedly at the hands of her father - is just beginning to unfold.
DANVILLE, VA
