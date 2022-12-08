ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

WBTW News13

Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
CAMDEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
