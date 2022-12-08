Read full article on original website
Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
Lexington Police searching for suspects, stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding the suspects connected to an alleged theft on Nov. 1. Authorities say an enclosed trailer was stolen from Q’s Quik Mini Storage located on Industrial Drive. The trailer was manufactured by Rock Solid...
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
3 shot near Pamplico, Florence County Sheriff’s Office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Florence County, authorities said. It happened on Delta Mill Road, north of Pamplico, where deputies were called at about 5 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County […]
Former Lexington County deputy charged by SLED for incident that occurred last summer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's deputy after an investigation requested by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD), following an incident involving the deputy last summer. Former patrol deputy Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, has been arrested and charged...
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a […]
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours. Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4...
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
Sumter deputies searching for missing woman, last seen leaving home
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39 year-old woman who was last seen leaving her residence on Congruity Road on Nov. 23. Roseann Gail Baker-Moore was reported missing by her family and is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighs 145 pounds, and is 5’6”.
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
