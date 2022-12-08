ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Fayette deputies say runaway juvenile being sought

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Takya J. Johnson, 17, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope, according to a post on the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One killed, two others injured in weekend crash in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision vehicle crash over the weekend in Greenbrier County. The driver of one of the vehicles, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died at the scene of the wreck that occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 near Rainelle, according to a news release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nitro bridge losing a lane until construction is complete

Those who travel from Charleston to Huntington in the morning might need to add a little extra commute time for the foreseeable future as big changes are set to impact traffic patterns. Two of the three lanes near the new bridge in Nitro closed Monday at 8 p.m. When they...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man faces felony drug charges following investigation in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a man is facing felony drug charges following an investigation in Wayne County. Walter Joseph Collie, 43 has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of altered pseudoephedrine and receiving/transferring stolen goods, according to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man's body pulled from river near Poca

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was pulled from a river in Putnam County on Monday, police said. First responders recovered the body of a man in his 70s from the Pocatalico River near Poca on Monday, according to Poca Police Chief Adam Hawley. The man’s...
POCA, WV
wchstv.com

'Ticket Town' allows W.Va. youth to experience the fine arts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ticket Town has made its way to Charleston and hundreds of kids from all over the region are getting to experience the world of performing arts. Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have been spotted at the Clay Center, where many kids were able...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Traffic delays expected with new traffic pattern at westbound Nitro exit of I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Drivers will likely be facing delays as a new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64. Starting the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.5 in the area of the Nitro exit, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
NITRO, WV

