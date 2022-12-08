Read full article on original website
Fayette deputies say runaway juvenile being sought
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Takya J. Johnson, 17, was reported missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday after she left her home on Monroe Street in Mount Hope, according to a post on the Fayette County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Cabell deputies: Person in custody after running from traffic stop, jumping in river
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was taken into custody Monday after running from a vehicle during a traffic stop and jumping in a river, Cabell County deputies said. The incident started during a traffic stop near the intersection of Roby Road and U.S. 60, deputies said. A...
Charleston Fire Department: One dead following Madison Street house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Kanawha County have confirmed one person has died following a structure fire early Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Charleston. A man was pulled from the burning building but...
Sheriff's office: Man accused of fatally shooting family member in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8 a.m., 12/12/22. A man is accused of fatally shooting a family member in Gallia County on Sunday, deputies said. Bobby O. Coon, 40, of Gallipolis was arrested after Larry M. Coon, 44, of Pomeroy was shot Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
One killed, two others injured in weekend crash in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision vehicle crash over the weekend in Greenbrier County. The driver of one of the vehicles, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died at the scene of the wreck that occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 near Rainelle, according to a news release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Gallia County deputies ask for public assistance in theft investigation
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies in Gallia County are asking for public assistance in a theft investigation. A video posted to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows a truck that deputies report has been linked to a recent theft in the Bidwell area. Anyone with...
Nitro bridge losing a lane until construction is complete
Those who travel from Charleston to Huntington in the morning might need to add a little extra commute time for the foreseeable future as big changes are set to impact traffic patterns. Two of the three lanes near the new bridge in Nitro closed Monday at 8 p.m. When they...
Records: Man charged with murder after found at scene with kitchen knife, female victim
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man in Braxton County is charged with first-degree murder after officers found him at the scene holding a large kitchen knife, with blood apparently on his hands and the body of the woman laying face down beside him. Rodney Brian...
Crews respond to house fire in Cabell County early Monday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Cabell County. The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Barker Ridge Road, according to Cabell County dispatchers. People were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but were...
Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a woman pleaded guilty Monday after she was accused of defrauding a Cabell County business out of thousands of dollars while working as its bookkeeper. Tiffani Meeks, 38, of Barboursville pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, according to a news...
Prosecutors: Man who kidnapped woman, shot police officer sentenced to life in prison
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a man who abducted and assaulted a woman with a weapon and then shot and wounded a Flatwoods, Ky., police officer was sentenced to life in prison following his conviction on a kidnapping charge. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced to federal...
Tower of Toys: Toy donations being accepted Monday, Wednesday at Cross Lanes Walmart
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here are two special chances to give this week as the Tower of Toys drive heads into its final week. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Walmart in Cross Lanes.
Multiple agencies battle structure fire in Meigs County
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Meigs County report a trailer caught fire early Saturday morning. The blaze spread to a nearby commercial building. The structure fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport, Ohio, according to a social media post from the Pomeroy Fire Department.
Deputies: Man faces felony drug charges following investigation in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a man is facing felony drug charges following an investigation in Wayne County. Walter Joseph Collie, 43 has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of altered pseudoephedrine and receiving/transferring stolen goods, according to a Facebook post from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.
Police: Man's body pulled from river near Poca
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The body of a man was pulled from a river in Putnam County on Monday, police said. First responders recovered the body of a man in his 70s from the Pocatalico River near Poca on Monday, according to Poca Police Chief Adam Hawley. The man’s...
Separate trials set in 2023 for two charged in death of woman whose body found in well
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people charged in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found in a deep well in the Sissonville area will not be going to trial until next year. Virginia Smith and Michael Smith are both charged with first-degree murder for...
'Ticket Town' allows W.Va. youth to experience the fine arts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ticket Town has made its way to Charleston and hundreds of kids from all over the region are getting to experience the world of performing arts. Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have been spotted at the Clay Center, where many kids were able...
Traffic delays expected with new traffic pattern at westbound Nitro exit of I-64
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Drivers will likely be facing delays as a new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64. Starting the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.5 in the area of the Nitro exit, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Neighbors concerned after raw sewage spill goes unresolved for nearly a week
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — What is covered in lime powder now was once a creek of raw sewage that started building up last week just outside of the Summer Acres neighborhood in the Culloden area. Crews were working to put in fiber optic cables when a sewer pipe...
Health care professionals warn heart attacks peak during the holiday season
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — We are exactly two weeks away from Christmas: a time for eating, shopping and giving to those you love. While some may consider it to be the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays may also be the most hazardous to our health.
