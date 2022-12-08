GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on collision vehicle crash over the weekend in Greenbrier County. The driver of one of the vehicles, Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, died at the scene of the wreck that occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60 near Rainelle, according to a news release from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

