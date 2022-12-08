Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
ksl.com
Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store
WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
KSLTV
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
Gephardt Daily
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
Bluffdale man accused of strangling teen shot to death after confronting officers at apartment complex
A Bluffdale man has been pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Dept.
upr.org
Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley
The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. 33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.
ksl.com
1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect captured in Ogden
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
kjzz.com
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
ksl.com
Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
kjzz.com
New charges filed against woman who died in jail nearly one year after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major new developments to a 2News investigation about a woman who died in jail, after ingesting drugs. Our team has learned that prosecutors have charged the dead woman—after the fact—and that has outraged her mother. The Salt Lake City prosecutor's office, managed...
