Sioux City animal rescue says don’t gift animals for Christmas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you are looking for surprise gift ideas for the holidays, getting a pet might not be the best way to go.

According to the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center (SCAARC), getting a live animal is a lifetime responsibility. Cindy Rarrat of SCAARC says to get people something else as a surprise gift.

“The best gift if you wanted to surprise someone at this time of year get them a stuffed animal because a live animal is a lifetime commitment not just for that holiday,” Rarrat said.

The center says they see an influx of adoptions before the holidays as well as an influx of people surrendering animals after the holidays.

