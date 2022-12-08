ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
The Comeback

Texas coach arrested on shocking charge

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

How does one stay warm if the power goes out?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

