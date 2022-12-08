Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."

