Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
This Cool Winter Accessory is Something Montanans Absolutely Need
Montanans are used to brushing snow off their cars, since Winter is such a massive deal in our state. That doesn't really mean that anyone really wants to spend a few minutes every morning in the cold to clean their car off. It can be such a pain sometimes to scrape the frost off your windshield as well, especially if it's thick. But there's a solution, and I think Montanans need it.
Would Montanans Support the Rent-a-Christmas Tree Concept?
Christmas trees are awesome. Real trees smell good and the tradition of putting up a tree is so ingrained in our culture that I doubt we'll ever not put one up at the holidays. It's estimated that around 35 million Christmas trees are harvested each year in the United States, with another 50 million in Europe. That's a lot of trees! Most Christmas trees in the US are grown sustainably by tree farms that plant 1 to 3 trees for each one harvested. The top tree-growing states are Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan.
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022
There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters
Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
Montana, It’s Time to Get These Things Done
So many things were covered this morning it's hard to pick one that we need to emphasize a little more. Number one, it sure would have been nice to have metal detectors out at West High on Wednesday, that way 1,350 kids wouldn't have had to stay home because of a threat.
I Got Severely Injured By This Montana Food…
It happens to me more often than I’d care to admit. Whether it’s choking on a grape, a chicken bone slices my gums (I know gross), or pizza burning my hand- It happens to everyone. I finally tried a Montana Pastie. You know, the piping hot dough filled...
Great ‘Made in Montana’ gifts you can give for presents this year
I have lived in Montana for over two decades now, and in that time, I have learned one thing. Montanans are proud of being Montanans- VERY proud. It is not a uniquely Montanan thing to be proud of where you are from (looking at you Texas), but to outsiders, Montanan's fanatical love of their state might even seem borderline crazy.
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons
There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Uh oh, Is it Illegal to Throw This Item Away in Montana?
We use this item every single day. Batteries. From smoke detectors to computer mice, batteries are quite the necessity in today's day and age. If I spend more money on the “good batteries” then my devices don’t die as quickly. But when the “crappy” batteries run out so quickly, I’m left with a bunch of waste.
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Important Montana Legislative Redistricting Meeting Saturday
There's a big meeting coming up Saturday for legislative redistricting here in Montana. The public has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed maps both in person at the capitol, and online via Zoom. We spoke with one of the Republican appointees on Montana's Districting and Apportionment Commission, Dan...
Montana Wines To Pair With Holiday Dinners
What do you think of when you hear the words "Montana wine?" Did you ever consider Montana to be wine country at all? It's nowhere near the popularity of California's Napa Valley, the northeast regions of France, or the Mendoza region of Argentina where some of the most well-known wines of the world are manufactured but just like most things in the Treasure State, it can still surprise you.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
