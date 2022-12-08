Georgia running back has Ohio State in his top 4 schools

When Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted in the middle of last month, the Buckeyes were left in an odd position. They recruited Fletcher with the caveat that they would not go after any other players at the position, and Ohio State clearly had to scramble to get a much needed ball carrier in the 2023 class even though the team has some solid depth already on campus.

Ryan Day and his staff identified a few targets and it looks like they have made an impression on one of them. Georgia running back Jamarion Wilcox announced his top 4 on twitter and the Buckeyes made the cut along with Auburn, Kentucky, and Clemson.

Wilcox is listed at five-foot, ten inches, and 195-pounds, and also held offers from Colorado, NC State, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The Buckeyes offered the scholarship in the middle of November, so this relationship has formed quickly. Hopefully, it will end well with a Wilcox commitment in the near future.

