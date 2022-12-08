ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Georgia running back has Ohio State in his top 4 schools

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pND8i_0jcNEXU400

When Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted in the middle of last month, the Buckeyes were left in an odd position. They recruited Fletcher with the caveat that they would not go after any other players at the position, and Ohio State clearly had to scramble to get a much needed ball carrier in the 2023 class even though the team has some solid depth already on campus.

Ryan Day and his staff identified a few targets and it looks like they have made an impression on one of them. Georgia running back Jamarion Wilcox announced his top 4 on twitter and the Buckeyes made the cut along with Auburn, Kentucky, and Clemson.

Wilcox is listed at five-foot, ten inches, and 195-pounds, and also held offers from Colorado, NC State, Louisville, Mississippi State and others. The Buckeyes offered the scholarship in the middle of November, so this relationship has formed quickly. Hopefully, it will end well with a Wilcox commitment in the near future.

List

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player OSU must stop in the Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes must stop this one player. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and this Ohio State football team have their work cut out for them when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes will be playing an offense that in many ways is much like Michigan, who has given Ohio State problems the last two seasons defensively.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Georgia Tech Set to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner

According to reports, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are looking to hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner to serve as the team's offensive coordinator. Faulkner has been with Georgia serving as an offensive analyst.  Georgia Tech recently upgraded Brent Key from interim head coach to full-time head ...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State loses commitment from Georgia DB for class of 2023

Michigan State suffered the loss of one commitment Saturday evening for the 2023 recruiting class. The decision comes from Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Hood is the No. 60 CB nationally for the cycle.
EAST LANSING, MI
WRDW-TV

Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
THOMSON, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
WGAU

Athens doctor is target of harassment lawsuit

Nine women are accusing an Athens doctor of sexual harassment. The women were workers at the Heath Wealth Safe Clinic on Prince Avenue in Athens. They say they were subjected to inappropriate sexual advances from Dr. Subodh Agrawal. His office is disputing the allegations and the doctor has filed a countersuit.
ATHENS, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy