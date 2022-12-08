ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers playoff rooting guide: Who can help Green Bay in Week 14?

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9hvF_0jcNE0ga00

The Green Bay Packers are 5-8 and entering Week 14 with a four percent chance of making the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight. Matt LaFleur’s team has a bye this week, so there’s nothing the Packers can do to help their chances.

But even if the Packers win out over the final four games, the slim path to the postseason requires help from the outside. And it has to start this week.

Green Bay is chasing three teams with seven wins (Giants, Seahawks, Commanders), and two of the three (Giants, Commanders) have both a tie on their record and the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers. The Lions are 5-7 but have one fewer loss and a head-to-head win over the Packers as well.

So here’s the quick rooting guide for Week 14:

– Panthers over Seahawks

– Eagles over Giants

– Vikings over Lions

– Buccaneers over 49ers

If the Packers get the first three results, the odds of making the playoffs jump to seven percent. It’s not a huge jump, but flip the results and the Packers would be all but eliminated coming out of the bye. If the Seahawks, Giants and Lions all win, the Packers chances of making the postseason would drop to around one percent, and any one slip-up – either by Green Bay or by the help – the rest of the way could end it.

The Buccaneers beating the 49ers (current NFC West leader) would keep San Francisco at only eight wins; the Packers can still get to nine. Someone has to win that division, but the Packers need the second place team to finish with fewer than nine wins.

Like the Packers, the Commanders and Falcons are also on a bye this week.

The Packers beat the Bears in Week 13 (eliminating Chicago from playoff contention) and will host the Los Angeles Rams coming out of the bye in Week 15.

Will Green Bay get some help this weekend and keep the door open on the postseason? Or will the Packers be all but eliminated come next week?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC is struggling in fight for viewers in LA, and their Cotton Bowl opponent doesn’t help

Besides New York, the busiest city in America is Los Angeles and that goes for the sports scene. There is a lot of competition in terms of getting attention in L.A. and to USC’s credit, it’s doing its best in order to get eyeballs on the program. But the Trojans still have some work to do. With the Dodgers (MLB) and the two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, there is a lot on the plate for an L.A. fan. The Lakers are swimming in mediocrity right now, so there’s some room on that plate for the Trojans. However, USC did itself a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Love gets real about major reason that has allowed him to stick around as Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors swirl

Aaron Rodgers is still the face of the Green Bay Packers franchise, but it could be soon that the team decides to go with Jordan Love as its starting quarterback — at least for the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season. For one, Rodgers is banged up. Plus, the Packers are unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are just 5-8 through 14 weeks of football this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy