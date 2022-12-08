Read full article on original website
orartswatch.org
In Portland, a ‘Messiah’ rings forth
A grand and moving tradition has returned to Portland. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the musicians of Portland Baroque Orchestra and the choir Cappella Romana are lifting their voices and instruments in a trio of performances of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 masterwork “Messiah.” Handel’s oratorio, performed amid the physical richness and resonant acoustics of downtown’s First Baptist Church, is a shining jewel of the holiday season, and the PBO/Cappella Romana version does it full justice, performing all three hours of Handel’s music, and performing it on period instruments that as much as possible re-create the sound of the oratorio’s late Baroque period.
WWEEK
Why Doesn’t Portland Have Any Buildings Taller Than 35 Stories?
Why doesn’t Portland have any buildings taller than 35 stories? If Portland wants to get in with the big-boy cities, we need some 50- and 70-story buildings scraping those ubiquitous winter clouds. —Envious for Skyscrapers. My initial reaction to all this talk of skyscraper envy and getting with...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Alderbrook Golf Course Purchase Announcement
The Alderbrook Golf Course has been a fixture in Tillamook County since it first opened in 1924 as a 9 hole course and when it closed in 2021, it created a void for the golfing community. We are pleased to announce that Alderbrook Golf Course will be reopening on April...
