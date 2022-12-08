Read full article on original website
Cardinals rumors: St. Louis has hidden offseason clue in Contreras contract?
Are the St. Louis Cardinals planning to spend some more this offseason? If you’re into theories and possibilities, perhaps the structure of the contract just signed by Willson Contreras could give a hint on what is to come this offseason in the Gateway City. Rumors: Willson Contreras contract structure...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
1 perfect MLB trade Phillies must make this offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies made it known they were going to be aggressive this offseason after making it all the way to the 2022 World Series before falling short against the Houston Astros. And sure enough, they have made some big moves that make it all the more likely that they could find their way back there in the 2023 season.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras Got A Special Call Upon Joining The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals found their new catcher last week, signing veteran Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis was in need of a big bat and a catcher to replace the two departing stars. One of those boxes...
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
L.A. Made Offer To Willson Contreras Before Cardinals Deal
The Los Angeles Angels led by general manager Perry Minasian have been aggressive this offseason trying to upgrade their roster with the hopes of returning to the postseason. The team signed All-Star starter Tyler Anderson and reliever Carlos Estévez while also making trades for slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela. In addition, the team is also looking for a shortstop upgrade and additional bullpen help.
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition
The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Dodgers Prospect Guillermo Zuniga
The St. Louis Cardinals signed Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League free agent Guillermo Zuniga to a Major League contract for the 2023 season. The right-hander previously split his six-year minor league career with the Atlanta Braves organization from 2016-17 and the Dodgers from 2018-22. Zuniga was most recently with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2022 where he ranked among Texas League leaders in games (48, 2nd) and saves (11, T-3rd).
Cardinals’ Colt McCoy speaks out on devastating Kyler Murray injury
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football as quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL while trying to rush for a first down. It just caps off what’s been a brutal season for Kliff Kingsbury’s squad, ultimately losing to the New England Patriots and dropping to 4-9 on the season.
3 reasons Dodgers must sign Dansby Swanson in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop. And fans would love to see a player such as Dansby Swanson sign with the ball club. But other than the fact that Swanson is a talented player, there are 3 primary reasons as to why the Dodgers should pursue him in MLB free […] The post 3 reasons Dodgers must sign Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office
Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview. Bloom told […] The post 3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Braves could shockingly trade Max Fried after Sean Murphy deal
The Atlanta Braves recently swung a 3-team trade to acquire C Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. The deal is one that will help Atlanta’s pitching staff given Murphy’s impressive defensive prowess behind the plate. However, a new report claims that the Braves could consider trading ace Max Fried, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. “With […] The post RUMOR: Braves could shockingly trade Max Fried after Sean Murphy deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees got the biggest prize of the offseason after they retained star slugger Aaron Judge. Many fans and members of the front office were holding their breath regarding Judge’s decision. Now that that’s out of the way, the team can now focus on their other roster needs. A potential target for the […] The post RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Kraken vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022
The Seattle Kraken are hoping they can sustain their form after a win over the weekend. That’s also the mission of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have been on of the hottest teams in the NHL lately. Will the Kraken embarrass Tampa on the road? Or will the Lightning strike anew? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Kraken-Lightning prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.
William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go
William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Brock Purdy’s immediate reaction after 49ers’ win vs. Buccaneers will melt your heart
If Brock Purdy’s performance during his first career start isn’t enough for San Francisco 49ers fans to love him, then his immediate reaction after beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers should win him the hearts of everyone. Purdy was sensational for the 49ers in Week 14, completing...
Ndamukong Suh throws shade at Giants after Philly blowout win
The Philadelphia Eagles added the New York Giants to their growing list of victims in what has been a red-hot season so far for them. And just to add rub more salt in the wounds of the Giants, Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sent out a tweet after the game, poetically belittling Daniel Jones and the Giants.
