FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
Arthur Roy Yenser was born in Oakwood, Ohio on October 20, 1889. The son and fourth child born to John Franklin and Anne M. (Green) Yenser. This couple was married in Defiance, Ohio February 16, 1883 John was born in 1863 and Anne October 10, 1858 in Emerald Township. She became a school teacher. This couple had fourteen children. Two daughters and four sons dieD in infancy.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
wfft.com
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
WANE-TV
WANE Winter Outlook: What’s to be for ’22-’23
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”
WANE-TV
Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash in Auglaize County
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person has been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Koop Road and State Route 66 around 4:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports indicated that the crash was...
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Paulding Co. man admits to killing couple after car breaks down, officials say
Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Clay Dockery of Paulding County Thursday afternoon after he admitted to killing two people, according to authorities.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Wrestling Has Historic Opening Weekend
The Antwerp Junior High and High School wrestling squads opened their respective seasons at separate tournaments over the weekend. On the junior high side at Wayne Trace High School, Zac Salas was able to finish 3rd in the 134-pound weight class. Salas finished his day with 4 wins to only 1 loss and 3 pins.
Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
peakofohio.com
Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge
A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
westbendnews.net
QUICK START LEADS RAIDERS TO A 28-POINT BLOW OUT
HAVILAND – A good first quarter start followed by an even better second quarter propelled Wayne Trace past Lincolnview last Saturday. Played at the Palace the Raiders posted an easy 60-32 win over their Van Wert County nemesis. The Raiders darted out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went on to outscore the Lancers in the second frame 22-7 to enjoy a 38-12 at the midway point of the contest. With the win the Raiders improve to 3-0 while the Lances are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4. The Raiders were again led by Mr. Inside (Kyle Stoller) and Mr. Outside (Brooks Laukhuf). Both combined for 44 of the Raiders 60 points. Laukhuf finished with 24 markers, hitting 9-12 of his two-point attempts, one0of0five behind the three-point arc and 3-4 at the foul line. Stoller added 20 points, hitting 8-16 from the two-point area and 4-4 from the charity stripes. Stoller was also in double digits in rebounds with 12 while recording a team high five steals. Tyler Davis had a productive evening with eight points, 10 rebounds and a team high four assists. Rounding out the Raiders scoring was Kyle Forrer with four followed by Carter Clemens and Hudson Myers each with two.
westbendnews.net
Warriors Win Double-Overtime Thriller
WOODBURN – The annual rivalry game between Woodlan and Leo took place Saturday night in boys basketball action with the host Warriors capturing a thrilling 68-63 double-overtime victory over the Lions. The Warriors jumped in front at the end of one quarter 19-17 and expanded the margin in the...
