ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westbendnews.net

Military History in Paulding County

Arthur Roy Yenser was born in Oakwood, Ohio on October 20, 1889. The son and fourth child born to John Franklin and Anne M. (Green) Yenser. This couple was married in Defiance, Ohio February 16, 1883 John was born in 1863 and Anne October 10, 1858 in Emerald Township. She became a school teacher. This couple had fourteen children. Two daughters and four sons dieD in infancy.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WANE-TV

WANE Winter Outlook: What’s to be for ’22-’23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police make arrest in double homicide in Paulding County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were found dead in Paulding County, Ohio and one man was taken into custody after a double homicide. Clay Dockery, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Wrestling Has Historic Opening Weekend

The Antwerp Junior High and High School wrestling squads opened their respective seasons at separate tournaments over the weekend. On the junior high side at Wayne Trace High School, Zac Salas was able to finish 3rd in the 134-pound weight class. Salas finished his day with 4 wins to only 1 loss and 3 pins.
ANTWERP, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Lima woman arrested on felony drug charge

A Lima woman was arrested on a felony drug charge just outside of Russells Point Thursday night around 9 o’clock. Officers from Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33, near Township Road 94, when they initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for only having one headlight.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

QUICK START LEADS RAIDERS TO A 28-POINT BLOW OUT

HAVILAND – A good first quarter start followed by an even better second quarter propelled Wayne Trace past Lincolnview last Saturday. Played at the Palace the Raiders posted an easy 60-32 win over their Van Wert County nemesis. The Raiders darted out to a 16-5 first quarter advantage and went on to outscore the Lancers in the second frame 22-7 to enjoy a 38-12 at the midway point of the contest. With the win the Raiders improve to 3-0 while the Lances are still looking for their first win as they fall to 0-4. The Raiders were again led by Mr. Inside (Kyle Stoller) and Mr. Outside (Brooks Laukhuf). Both combined for 44 of the Raiders 60 points. Laukhuf finished with 24 markers, hitting 9-12 of his two-point attempts, one0of0five behind the three-point arc and 3-4 at the foul line. Stoller added 20 points, hitting 8-16 from the two-point area and 4-4 from the charity stripes. Stoller was also in double digits in rebounds with 12 while recording a team high five steals. Tyler Davis had a productive evening with eight points, 10 rebounds and a team high four assists. Rounding out the Raiders scoring was Kyle Forrer with four followed by Carter Clemens and Hudson Myers each with two.
WAYNE, OH
westbendnews.net

Warriors Win Double-Overtime Thriller

WOODBURN – The annual rivalry game between Woodlan and Leo took place Saturday night in boys basketball action with the host Warriors capturing a thrilling 68-63 double-overtime victory over the Lions. The Warriors jumped in front at the end of one quarter 19-17 and expanded the margin in the...
WOODBURN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy