Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (ankle) officially out for Memphis Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out center Steven Adams (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams was trending towards sitting out tonight's game, and will now officially be inactive against the Heat. His absence could open up minutes for Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke. Our models currently...
numberfire.com
Update: Dallas' Davis Bertans (illness) out for Monday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Davis Bertans (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans will take the night off as he deals with a non-COVID illness. His absence shouldn't make much of an impact for fantasy. Bertans has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Jalen Johnson starting for injured Trae Young (back) Monday
The Atlanta Hawks will start Jalen Johnson in place of Trae Young (back) for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will get the start Monday with both Trae Young (back) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) resting. He'll face off against a Grizzlies team missing both Ja Morant and Steven Adams.
numberfire.com
De'Anthony Melton (back) listed as questionable on Philadelphia's Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Melton's status is currently in limbo after he was listed with recent back tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more time at the guard positions if Melton is ruled out. Melton's current projection includes 13.7...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting Monday night for Oklahoma City; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Daigneault is at it again, shaking up the lineup without a care in the world. On Monday, Williams is being brought back into the starting lineup. The corresponding move is Jeremiah Robinson-Earl heading to the bench.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
numberfire.com
Dru Smith coming off Miami's bench on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Smith back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Suns' Devin Booker (hamstring) out again Tuesday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (hamstring) for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Booker will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Dario Saric started in Booker's spot on Sunday. Booker is averaging 43.5 fantasy points per game this season and could...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green playing with Golden State's second unit on Saturday night
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green will come off the bench after Draymond Green was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to record 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
