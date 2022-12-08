ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
New York Post

Kirstie Alley cause of death revealed: ‘Was only recently discovered’

Kirstie Alley died at 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, her representatives have revealed. A spokesperson for the veteran actress confirmed the official cause of death to People. Alley’s family shared in a statement posted to Twitter Monday that she passed following a battle with cancer that was “only recently discovered.” They also acknowledged the “incredible team” at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement said. The children said in their statement that Alley was “surrounded by her...
TAMPA, FL
Looper

Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham

"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
TheWrap

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Humorously Tackles Gaslighting and Family Grudges (Exclusive Video)

In an exclusive clip of Friday night’s episode, George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about which parent overstepped in her workplace. In Friday night’s episode of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter duo bicker about the definition of “gaslighting” and which parent of hers overstepped in a workplace matter. You can view an exclusive clip from the episode, aptly titled “Lopez vs. Gaslighting,” above.
CNN

Rolling Stone's chief TV critic reflects on Kirstie Alley's 'TV magic'

Rolling Stone's chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the career and life of Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
DoYouRemember?

David Hyde Pierce Changed The ‘Frasier’ Reboot By Not Returning

A Frasier reboot is officially in the works and will premiere on the streaming service Paramount+ sometime in the next few years. Kelsey Grammer will return as Dr. Frasier Crane, this time in a new city with some new faces. Unfortunately for fans, David Hyde Pierce who played Frasier’s brother, Dr. Niles Crane, will not be returning for the reboot.
